Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money at the post office

The SA Post Office will be paying out the Covid-19 R350 grants this week to all applicants who were approved by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The social relief of distress (SRD) grant was reintroduced last month to provide assistance to “persons in dire material need that are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE on Monday that all Post Office branches will pay out the SRD grants.

He said payout dates are determined by the beneficiary’s last three digits of their ID. This system was introduced in the first phase of the grants to prevent overcrowding in the branches.

Kruger said applicants will be notified when it’s time to collect their grants.

“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code, which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” he said.

One week of the month is reserved for old age, disability and child grant payments, with SRD payments made the rest of the weeks.

Here are the payment dates for the rest of August, according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers:

080

Tuesday August 24 & Tuesday August 31

081

Wednesday August 25

082

Thursday August 26

083

Friday August 27

084

Monday August 23 & Monday August 30

085

Tuesday August 24 & Tuesday August 31

086

Wednesday August 25

087

Thursday August 26

088

Friday August 27

089

Monday August 23 & Monday August 30

These dates are applicable to the Post Office payout system. Beneficiaries can receive their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Cebelihle Bhengu

