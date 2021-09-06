Overlooked candidate questions appointment

A disheartened candidate for a job advertised by Ndlambe Municipality, Sweetness Njibane, feels she was cheated out of the position.

The municipality oversaw the appointment of a process controller for Quality Filtrations Systems (QFS), its contractor on the RO plant project.

Njibane said QFS was looking for six candidates, and found out she was number seven, just missing the cut. However, when one of the successful candidates pulled out, she was dismayed she did not get the job, but that it sent to someone else who not meet the requirements stated in the advertisement.

A frustrated Njibane asserted that she should have been an ideal replacement for the candidate who withdrew because she was in possession of all the required qualifications, experience and doing fairly well in the assessment interview which took place on July 6 2021.

“On July 6 we were about 34 or 35 shortlisted candidates in that interview and [another candidate known to Njibane] was not part of it. They were looking for six candidates and I became number seven according to the information of invigilator, Unathi Nonzube, who is a human resource manager at the municipality,” Njibane said.

“So automatically I should have been the one replacing [the candidate who withdrew]. Secondly the advertisement stated that it required that applicants must be Amatola Water Board former students and I studied with all those students in 2016 and [the person who eventually got the job] was not part of them,” she said.

Njibane said she told Nonzube that the person who got the job was not even part of the interviewee candidates.

“I told him to check his register because he was an invigilator. This is a daylight robbery,” she said.

“I do not understand how QFS considered [said person] to be a replacement because she is about 44 or 45 years old and I am 36 years. Maybe it’s because she is working for them as a community liaison officer and her contract ends on August 31.”

Njibane further revealed that the person who eventually got the job was expected to start working as a process controller on September 1 for a duration of three years. She also mentioned that the other five shortlisted candidates started working on August 3 2021.

Njibane said among her credentials were a Further Education and Training Certificate in Water and Wastewater Treatment Process Control Supervision NQF Level 4, National Certificate in Water and Wastewater Treatment Process Operations NQF Level 2 and Water and Wastewater Treatment Process Operations NQF Level 2.

According to Njibane, when Nonzube heard from her that the candidate who withdrew had decided not to honour her contract, he sent an email to a QFS official suggesting that Njibane be a replacement because she was the seventh best interviewee. However a response came back from QFS saying they had another replacement.

Attempts to get comment from municipal spokesperson Cecil Mbolekwa were not successful.

