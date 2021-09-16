Bathurst gives wellness a spring boost

Revel in the 5 R’s – Rest, Repair, Rejuvenate, Recreate and Rejoice

Life is for living, so get ready to gain new skills and insights into how to handle life post-pandemic at the very chilled Bathurst Wellness Weekend over the long weekend from September 24-26.

The packed programme of talks, workshops, classes and therapies offer something for everyone as Bathurst’s friendly healers invite visitors to share the restorative energy of their calm village “at the centre of the universe”. From making mandalas and walking labyrinths to meditation, yoga, Pilates and fun belly dancing classes, there is something to surprise and delight all comers.

There’s plenty of free stuff too at the info hub in the garden of Sandy Thomas’s Just Off Centre art studio on Friday and Saturday mornings. This includes mini talks and demos of therapies available in the village year round, a wellness mini market and a daily qi gong class.

A thought-provoking programme of longer talks includes the home-grown pharmacy with Elizabeth Milne, and how Transcendental Meditation dissolves stress and enhances brain function. In a couple of firsts for Bathurst, Cindy de Wet Steyn and Shona Mason will hold a red tent event developing women’s wisdom and health, and Maya Stricker will facilitate the Findhorn-inspired Transformation Game, a fun way to deal with one’s issues.

Popular events being repeated from the first Bathurst Wellness Weekend, held earlier this year in March, include Healing with Crystals and nature walks with FGASA birding guide Tim Cockcroft.

The renowned St Francis Health Centre will hold guided events for visitors to their labyrinth and meditation sanctuary at set times, while Patrick Smith’s amazing fantasy garden, the Bathurst Labyrinth & Meander, will be open during all three days. And the regular Bathurst Farmers’ Market on Sunday morning will be a bumper one.

“After the prolonged lockdown, this is just what people are looking for,” enthused Sunshine Coast Tourism manager Sandy Birch, who is helping promote the community-driven initiative. “We all need something uplifting and positive to enhance our quality of life.

“The new normal requires new coping skills. This is an ideal opportunity to help people gear up for the challenges of life post-pandemic.”

Bathurst’s hospitable eateries, galleries and shops will round off the weekend experience with the conviviality for which this small Eastern Cape village is famous.

“It’s advisable to book for the longer paid talks as places are limited, but there’s no need to book for the mini talks at the info hub,” said Ruth Gipson, a Bemer (or bio-electro-magnetic energy regulator) practitioner who is handling bookings.

Covid regulations will be observed and numbers at events are strictly limited, so early booking is essential to secure a place. Bookings to Ruth.GipsonR@gmail.com

For the full programme, see https://wellnessbathurst.owlsperch.co.za/ and facebook.com/WellnessWeekendBA

