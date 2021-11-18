Casablanca evening at the Royal St Andrews

Put on your best Casablanca outfit on November 26 and join fellow wine lovers at the Thistle Restaurant where Geoff Applewhite will introduce patrons to the wines of Gabriëlskloof.

Matched to a sumptuous menu which promises to showcase the wines and provide a gastronomic delight to guests, this is an occasion not to be missed. With the best dressed couple winning a one night stay at the Royal St Andrews Hotel, they are expecting some amazing outfits harking back to the Big Band Swing era of the 1940s

The vision at Gabriëlskloof in Botrivier is to produce fine wines that reflect the complexity, richness and diversity of their unique terroir. They strive to do this in the most environmentally friendly way possible, showing respect for their region’s biodiversity at all times. Their soils do not allow for high yields and all the vineyards on the property have been tended to with the utmost care since day one.

All vineyard work is done by hand and sustainability takes precedence in every decision made in the vineyard.

The five-course menu includes a delicious Smoked Salmon Ravioli with Brown Butter Hollandaise and Asparagus paired with the Gabrielskloof Chenin Blanc as well as our Decadent Chocolate Butterscotch Heaven paired with the Syrah on Shale. This complex and alluring vintage that combines the savouriness of truffles, wet earth and thyme with black cherries and baked rhubarb is perfectly paired with the flavours of Chocolate and Butterscotch.

See the Thistle advert for the full menu and contact details of how to book! Make sure to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as these Pairing Evenings are always a sell-out!

“Here’s looking at you Kid!”

