Neighbourly Notes – 18 November 2021

THE SA government has extended the lockdown under level 1 by another month, until December 15. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement by government gazette last weekend. The only explanation given for further extension was to augment the existing legislation and contingency measures taken to address the pandemic. As of Wednesday November 17, SA has 16,814 active cases, and there have been 89,504 deaths attributed to Covid-19 and 2,820,030 recoveries. SA now approaches 21 months under some level of lockdown since the state of disaster was declared at the end of March 2020. There have been 18 extensions of the regulations.

WE send bright thoughts and warmest birthday wishes to everyone celebrating a birthday and hopefully may it be the best ever. Congratulations, especially to Fiona Timm, Ruan Cannon, Rudolf van der Heever, Kathleen Hill, Cordelia Quma, Jacques Westraadt, Shelley Handley, Des Spenceley, Clive Harworth, Amy Wilmot, Jenny Hoseck, Sandra Hayward, Jovan Alexander, Mike Millard, Buks de Kock, Kayleigh Parsons, Graham Strachan, Cindy Charter, Olivia Charter, Duncan Minott, Jill Bax, Colette Reid, Hilpert twin sisters Michaela and Monique, Lydia Atteridge, Lisa Tarr, Julia Stevens, Ann McCann, Bella Metcalf, Lynette Keeton, Jacquiline du Preez, Zoey Harris, Stella Heunis, Gladman Sontsonga, Taryn Hickman, Lettie Plaatjie, Geofrey Duruwe, Richard Rudman, Barry Allen, Peter Reed, Barbara Carolan, Mo Goff, Shalmedine Brooks, Gavin Keeton, Tyrone Dixon, Lindi Garner, Omica Ngqowana, Ilse Wicks, AnitaThompson, Toni Metcalf, Sylvia Strydom and Brandon Handley.

CONGRATULATIONS and continued success to the businesses celebrating another anniversary, especially to Cherrywood Nursery (Kentonon- Sea), Kekkel en Kraai, Try Me for Tours, The Corner Gallery (Bathurst).

WITH 2020’s figures in brackets to compare against, the rand was trading at R15.52 to the dollar (R15.37), R20.88 to the pound (R20.40), and R17.56 to the euro (R18.26). Commodities were trading with gold at R1,855.95 per fine ounce ($1,888.54), platinum at R1,066.00 per ounce ($931.80) and Brent crude oil at R81.95 per barrel ($44.08).

WEDDING anniversary congratulations and may there be many more years of continued happiness to Jaco and Cheryl Delport, Matthew and Casey van Niekerk, and Vic and Beryl Goddard.

THOUGHT for the week: “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more.”

