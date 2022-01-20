Neighbourly Notes – 23 December 2021

WE would like to take this opportunity to wish all our readers, advertisers, holidaymakers, colleagues, family and friends a blessed Christmas and hopefully you will receive the present that you have been looking forward to.

AS always happens this time of year, Talk of the Town staff prepare several editions in advance in our final work week before we go on our Christmas and New Year break. It has been a hectically busy time for us with numerous deadlines piled on top of each other, so forgive us if we were not able to attend your festive season event. We have included as much coverage as possible of local events that have taken place in the first half of December in our last few editions, and also bring out our annual year-in-review edition on December 30. Anyone who has news or photos to share of local happenings over the Christmas and New Year period is welcome to send them to me at the email address above.

WISHING everyone celebrating a special day in the week ahead a wonderful birthday with many more years to come, especially Shane Marais, Kelly Ferreira, Grace Phillips-Page, Liz Webb, Margaret Barnard, Nicole Phillipson, Kim Fryer, Jean Letley, Christine Holmes, Shayne Minott, Ann Tyrrell, Cynthia Plowman, Janet Brannon, Tristan Rissik, Craig Eaton, Elize Alexander, Rob Avis, David du Preez.

CONTINUED success and congratulations to all business establishments celebrating another anniversary, especially the SA Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (Saiab) in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

CONGRATULATIONS and every good wish for continued happiness for many years ahead to the following couples celebrating wedding anniversaries in the week ahead, especially Arno and Mirinda Strydom, Jonathan and Vanessa Burns, Connan and Yolanda Hill, Etienne and Leane Naude.

THOUGHT for the week: “Christmas is the time of year to remember all those that touched our lives, in ways they could not possible know.” (by Karon Waddell).

BEST regards as always,

The Team

