Nemato soccer keep kids on the ball

Friendly soccer matches between the local U13 and U15 soccer clubs at the Mamityi Gidana Stadium in Ndlovini keep children focused on fitness and fun.

PA Young Chiefs FC, Romans FC, Baroka FC, Mighty Forest FC, Moscow FC and visiting side Eleven Destroyers FC played on Saturday, May 28 with some games continuing to Sunday, May 29.

PA Young Chiefs Football Club was established in 2019 by coach Anele Isaac as a way to get youngsters active in the Nemato township and his love for kids keeps him motivated to keep going even with the lack of proper gear. “These kids love sport and at training you can see that they enjoy what they’re doing which makes my job much easier. They truly keep me motivated and I also see a bright future ahead for them,” said the passionate coach.

The players train from 4pm until 5pm from Monday to Thursday, then organise friendly matches with other local clubs on weekends. Regular training keeps them occupied after school and the coach said it keeps them away from falling prey to substance abuse.

“What motivates me to keep going is to keep these boys out of drugs and alcohol by encouraging them to focus at school and participate in sport,” he said.

Regular training paid off when they won all three of their matches last weekend. On Saturday, the U13 beat Romans 1-0 and on Sunday, the U13 beat Baroka 1-0 and beat the Romans again 2-0.

Visiting side, Eleven Destroyers Football Club from Bathurst, played two matches on the day, with the U13 losing to Romans 0-2 and fortunes turned for the U15 when they won 3-1 on penalties against Romans.

Even though PA Young Chiefs does not have sponsorship, coach Isaac says the players’ families have been very supportive towards the team. That encourages him to keep going and not give up, because one day he will be lucky and get recognised for sponsorship.

