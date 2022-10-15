Blepharitis is permanent but treatable

Itchy, sore eyelids, crusty eyelashes and increased sensitivity to light may be symptoms of blepharitis.

The good news is it’s not contagious and generally does not cause any permanent damage to eyesight. The bad news is it affects people of all ages and is a long-term chronic condition. Blepharitis can’t usually be cured, but the symptoms can be controlled with good eyelid hygiene.

Blepharitis frequently leads to associated inflammation on the surface of the eye, including conjunctivitis, functional tear deficiency, and keratitis. Medications may be prescribed along with eyelid hygiene. Nutritional supplements such as Omega 3 and flaxseed oil are also recommended.

Signs and Symptoms

Itchy, sore and red eyelids that stick together

Crusty or greasy eyelashes

A burning, gritty sensation

Increased sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Swollen eyelid margins

Contact lenses uncomfortable

Abnormal eyelash growth or loss

In most cases both eyes are affected, but one eye can be more affected than the other. The symptoms tend to be worse in the morning.

Staphylococcal blepharitis is characterised by scaling and crusting of the eyelid margin. Chronic inflammation may lead to the development of ulceration, loss of eyelashes and corneal involvement, marginal infiltrates, and new vessel growth

Causes and Risks

There are three main types of blepharitis:

Anterior blepharitis – where the inflammation affects the skin around the base of your eyelashes. Bacteria or seborrhoeic dermatitis can cause this.

– where the inflammation affects the skin around the base of your eyelashes. Bacteria or can cause this. P osterior blepharitis – where the inflammation affects your Meibomian glands, found along the eyelid margins behind the base of the eyelashes. the glands get blocked by either debris, skin flakes or inflammation

– where the inflammation affects your Meibomian glands, found along the eyelid margins behind the base of the eyelashes. the glands get blocked by either debris, skin flakes or inflammation Mixed blepharitis– a combination of both anterior and posterior blepharitis

Treatment

Most people experience repeated episodes, separated by periods without symptoms. It can’t usually be cured, but the following daily routine can help control the symptoms and prevent permanent scarring of the eyelid margins:

Use a warm compress to soften the oil produced by the glands around your eyes;

Gently massage your eyelids to push the oils out of the glands;

Clean your eyelids to wipe away excess oil and remove crusts, bacteria, dust or grime.

More severe cases may require prescribed antibiotics, either applied to the eye or eyelid directly, or taken as tablets.

Copy courtesy Kenton Optometrists (www.kentonoptom.co.za)

