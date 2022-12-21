Power out? Here’s how long it will take for the food in your fridge to spoil

With no electricity, how long do we have before food spoils and what should we do to avoid food poisoning?

Dr Lucia Anelich, owner of Anelich Consulting, a food safety training and consulting business, says refrigerated food should be safe, as long as the power is out for no more than four hours, and the fridge door is kept closed.

“Perishable foods are the most susceptible to spoilage and possible food safety concerns — examples are fresh meat, poultry, fish, milk, soft cheeses and possibly even leftovers. It is best to discard these foods if the outage is longer than four hours.”

Anelich adds, “Frozen foods will remain frozen for about 48 hours, again, if the freezer door is kept closed. If any perishable foods start to thaw for whatever reason, they cannot be refrozen and should be cooked as soon as possible.”