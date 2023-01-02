Kenton residents join NSRI, police in search for missing boy

Three girls drown at Kenton – search continues for boy (9)

The search resumed at first light this morning for a child who went missing between Middle Beach and Main Beach at Kenton on Sea, late on New Year’s Day. Three girls who were swimming with him drowned.

Residents joined the police, emergency personnel and the NSRI as they searched in vain for the 9-year-old boy who went missing while swimming. As the sun rose this morning, around 60 volunteers combed the beaches from Bushmans River to Kasouga.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said NSRI Port Alfred were alerted to a drowning in progress at Kenton-On-Sea at 5.52pm on 1 January.

“Our NSRI rescue craft and NSRI rescue vehicle responded while an NSRI volunteer in Kenton was alerted and responded. Two young females had been washed on to the beach where bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were in progress,” Lambinon said.

NSRI Port Alfred medics, Gardmed ambulance services, EC government Health EMS, Ndlambe Fire and Rescue Services and the South African Police Service were in attendance. Umhlanga and Durban lifeguards who were on holiday at Kenton had also assisted on the scene.

“Extensive CPR efforts were under way on both females. While on the scene it was noticed a female in difficulty in the surf,” Lambinon said.

NSRI Port Alfred rescue swimmers had recovered the girl from the beach immediately began CPR.

After all efforts to resuscitate the three girls had been exhausted, they were declared deceased.

Local residents then confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was missing in the surf.

“A search has revealed no sign of that child and an ongoing search and recovery operation is being coordinated,” Lambinon said.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that emergency services had received a call late on Sunday 1 January after four children went missing in the surf.

“Three girls, two of them aged 11 and one 12, were brought out of the surf. Two children died despite being given CPR. The third child died later,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said while there were adults present, it was not clear that they were family members and so the police would not yet release the names of the children.

As of 8.30am today, he said, residents and other stakeholders were still assisting with a search for the 9-year-old boy who is still missing and presumed drowned.

Police had opened inquest dockets for further investigation, Nkohli said.

