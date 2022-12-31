Everything but the kitchen sink…

Sue Maclennan
FLOAT-ILLA: Dozens took to the Kowie River on Wednesday 28 December for the Anything That Floats event. Pictures: Sue Maclennan

A pink flamingo, a sort of three-way dumbbell, a very yellow duck, swans, surfboards, a shark, a dragon, a sofa and lots of unicorns sailed down the Kowie River in the Anything that Floats event on Wednesday. Friends, families and fashion models set off from Bell’s Cove after breakfast buns and coffee, and turned the river into a spectacle of colour and activity. The outlandish flotilla turned under the bridge and on to Kiddies Beach, where some chose to spend the rest of the morning.

FIN TIME: Victoria Girls’ High School alumnae Erin Nicholson all the way from Joburg and Nokuxolisa Gcememe from Alice took The Shark Tank for a spin.
CHILLED: Zandre and Chene Oberholster had a relaxed ride.
TEAM OF THREE: Bevin, Simone and Kenzo Voges had a great time on the river. ‘We live on the waterfront but we had never done anything like this before – it was great! Bevin said.

 

ON DUTY: Ndlambe Municipality River Control Officer Richard Mavikela was among those keeping an eye on river safety.

