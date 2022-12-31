Everything but the kitchen sink…

A pink flamingo, a sort of three-way dumbbell, a very yellow duck, swans, surfboards, a shark, a dragon, a sofa and lots of unicorns sailed down the Kowie River in the Anything that Floats event on Wednesday. Friends, families and fashion models set off from Bell’s Cove after breakfast buns and coffee, and turned the river into a spectacle of colour and activity. The outlandish flotilla turned under the bridge and on to Kiddies Beach, where some chose to spend the rest of the morning.

Anything That Floats, Kowie River 28 December 2022 1 of 48

Share this: Tweet



