No shortcuts in hospitality, says MyPond’s award-magnet GM

MyPond Hotel’s general manager, Pearl Motaung has won Meetings Africa’s Inspiration Empowerment Award.

The luxurious event took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from February 28 Feb to March 2.

Before joining MyPond in March 2021, the award-magnet had worked in twelve other hotels where she highlights inspiring others to become great hoteliers as one of her greatest joys in her line of work. “Basically the highlight is being able to continue to do what I love and while doing so empowering others on the journey to being great hoteliers,” said Motaung.

This year’s gathering marked the 17th edition of this annual event where exhibitors were given access to a market access platform to showcase their offerings to International and local buyers, African associations and corporate planners.

Every year, Meetings Africa brings together over 6000 participants as exhibitors, buyers and delegates across the world with the single objective of contributing to Africa’s economic success and growth. The Leadership Inspiration Awards and Floor Stand Awards for the exhibitors are part of the programme where Motaung scooped her Empowerment Award.

This wasn’t a first for MyPond GM as she has won various awards and received numerous nominations in the hospitality sector. “This is my 5th Award and my 10th Nomination in various Leadership/Industry Leader Awards across Africa. The latest one being the Inspiration Award – Empowerment Award for being the Individual who has made significant inroads in transformation to include youth and women in the business,” she said.

The multiple award winning Hospitality professional always had an interest in hospitality, having matriculated in a tourism high school. “I went to a Hotel keeping & Tourism high school so it made sense to pursue Hospitality Management after Matric. I must emphasize that Hospitality requires discipline, hard work and that there are no shortcuts in this industry. You cannot afford to skip a step, it will catch up with you later. This means that I have done and gone through each level in the industry for me to be the General Manager that I am today,” said Motaung.

