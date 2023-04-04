G4S to be summoned to appear before parliament over Thabo Bester saga

“In terms of section 14 of the Privileges and Immunities Act, G4SCS SA therefore respectfully requests that the committee summon G4S, in particular the author of this letter and Messrs Joseph Monyante and Gert Beyleveld, to attend a portfolio committee after the Easter recess in order to allow G4S sufficient time to prepare.”

Magwanishe said G4S had been invited to the meeting and there was an undertaking that it would be in attendance.

“Invitations to entities are done through the ministry of justice and correctional services and that was done and we got an assurance that there was communication between [the ministry] and G4S and there was an undertaking that G4S is going to be part of us,” he said.

Magwanishe said the company responded after lunch on Monday with their request for parliamentary privilege.

He said in terms of the committee’s sequencing of presentations, they wanted the company to present before the two departments — correctional services and police.