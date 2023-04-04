G4S to be summoned to appear before parliament over Thabo Bester saga

MPs slam security company’s absence from portfolio committee meeting
Global security company G4S will be summoned to appear before parliament’s justice and correctional services committee to account for the Thabo Bester saga.
This after the company which runs the Mangaung Correctional Centre failed to attend Tuesday’s urgent parliamentary meeting citing confidentiality and contractual obligations.
Instead, the company — in a letter to committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe — requested a guarantee that it would be immunised from a breach of contract before it can appear before parliament.
In a letter to the committee, regional commercial director of G4S Africa Cobus Groenewoud said they would welcome the opportunity to attend a formal meeting under parliamentary privilege.
The company said it was bound by statutory and contractual confidentiality obligations.
“In order to enable G4S Correctional Services SA to fully and properly engage with the portfolio committee, it would need to be afforded the same protections which ordinarily would apply to those attending parliamentary committees, such as those stipulated under section 16 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments and Provincial Legislatures Act,” he said.