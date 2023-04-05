Former Boks and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh dies

Former Springbok and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has died.

The South African Rugby Legends association for ex-Springbok and provincial players announced the news of McIntosh’s death on social media.

SA Rugby Legends tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McIntosh — a great man of rugby who gave back so much and worked tirelessly to promote the game of rugby. RIP master.

“Our love and thoughts are with his wife Rhona and the McIntosh family. We are going to miss you.”

McIntosh, born in Zimbabwe, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year. He won the Currie Cup four times.

He coached the Springboks from 1993 to 1994.

Tributes have begun to be posted on social media.

Bok 1995 World Cup-winning lock Kobus Wiese tweeted: “Ian McIntosh has passed away, a truly sad day.

“Few men have left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives. His passion and commitment to the game was legendary.

“Mooi loop uncle, may you rest in peace.”

TimesLIVE

