Counselling arranged for pupils after teen’s suicide

Staff and school governing body members of Kuyasa Combined School have visited the family of a Grade 7 pupil who is believed to have taken his own life on the last weekend of April. South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 13-year-old boy was found hanging from a rafter in the garage at his West Beach Drive Port Alfred, home on Friday, April 28.

Naidu said the child had last been seen around 7pm on Thursday April 27.

“At about 10:30, the following day, Saturday April 28, he was found hanging from a rafter in the garage,” Naidu said. “He had been living with a family member for the past five years. No foul play is suspected and police have opened an inquest.”

Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the incident. “We are aware of the incident. Upon learning about it yesterday after school, both staff of the school and parents visited the home of the deceased to pay their respects,” Mtima said.

“We are still waiting for the family to brief us. For now, we’ve received information that one of our learners is no more and the school principal organised a number of SGB members including staff members to visit the home and pay their respects,” he said.

Mtima confirmed that counseling will be arranged for the learners at the school.

