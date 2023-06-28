Taxis float away in Durban storm that leaves two dead, several injured and widespread damage

The storm that hit large parts of Durban on Tuesday has so far claimed the lives of two people, left several injured and caused mudslides and damage to homes, roads, bridges and water infrastructure.

Worst affected have been tornado-hit Inanda as well as Phoenix, Ntuzuma, Overport, Shallcross, Pinetown, Mayville and large parts of the south coast.

Thandiwe Gumede, a forecaster at the South African Weather Service in Durban, told TimesLIVE Paddock, which includes Port Shepstone in the south coast region, recorded the highest amount of rain in the past 24 hours with 176.8mm.

“Margate received 62.4mm, Mount Edgecombe had 72.4mm and Sezela and Durban both recorded 30.6mm.

“From the previous incident last year, we’ve had bigger systems that brought us greater amounts of rain compared to what we had yesterday.