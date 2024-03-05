Sunrisers Eastern Cape stars give Pineapple inside track on SA 20 success

Sunrisers Eastern Cape cricketers Jordan Hermann, 23, and Beyers Swanepoel, 25, brightened up the day after rain and Duckworth-Lewis ruled day three of the Pineapple Cricket tournament on Monday March 4.

The two members of the high-riding Eastern Cape franchise, who have won the first two editions of the SA20 cricket tournament taking the country by storm, provided the highlights at the PA Country Club’s prize-giving tent after day three’s on-field proceedings.

Pineapple Cricket’s special V.i.P guest, former Proteas selector and member of then-Transvaal’s “Mean Machine” of the 80s was Hugh Page who interviewed the two players. Earlier former Pineapple Cricket President Justin Stirk announced the official launch of the book written by sports journalist and writer, Luke Alfred – entitled “Pineapple – An astonishing cricketing story”.

With former Proteas captain Graeme Smith in charge as SA20 league commissioner, Page said he has been highly impressed by the SA20 tournament having been disillusioned with the way the powers-that-be were running the game in the country. “It had taken mine and many other people’s enthusiasm away from the game but the SA20 has really rekindled my interest in our cricket.”

Introducing the two players to the audience he said: “The SA20 has taken off like you can’t believe it; I absolutely enjoyed it and I am sure everyone here enjoyed it too,” said Page. When the Sunrisers started off last year I must be honest, I didn’t have a hope in hell of you winning. I didn’t think you had a side good enough at the time, and now things have just gone from strength to strength.

“And the stadiums were virtually full for every game.”

Hermann, a left-handed opening batsman, who hails from Pretoria explained that he was picked up as a “wild card” by the Sunrisers after he was not included in the general auctioning out of players for the SA20 tournament.

“In fact Beyers and I had not played T20 cricket for quite a while, but after joining the Eastern Cape Warriors franchise we could pick up our form in the format and on that basis, got chosen as a wild card for the SA 20,” said the former Northern Titans player.

Swanepoel a fast-bowling allrounder, who has played for Northern Cape and Free State, said though having missed the first edition of the SA 20 in 2022 “was hard on me” by the time the second tournament had come around, his contract with the Warriors had helped him back in to form and secure a slot with the Sunrisers.

“We start out in the auction at the base price of R175k and whoever wants you, they just bid and bid and bid, and wherever the hammer slams, the team buys you and you are part of the SA20. The SA20 is a great experience … it is unbelievable and I am enjoying every minute of it.”

Page questioned Swanepoel on whether he thought prior to the SA20, that the tournament would become such a hit in South Africa.

“No, 100 per cent not,” he said.

“I thought initially, it won’t go according to plan … but from the first edition it has been going from strength to strength. I believe for the next 10 years it will still be here with us … and you can just imagine in season seven or season eight of SA20 it could be unreal; maybe we’ll have India’s players playing here too. I am really looking forward to the future [of SA20],” said Swanepoel.

Page wanted to know from Hermann what he thought of the international players who were drafted in to the Sunrisers’ squad [such as Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan of Engand] – if they were approachable and helpful with younger players like him.

“After every game you have a few drinks and you get to know each other quite well. Guys like Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson [from England] are all good people. One thing we know is that our coach AD Birrell wants good people in his squad first, and then good players. It is excellent to get their [international players’] ideas and perspectives on the game. I think that is how you grow as a player,” said Hermann.

Page said Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain and Proteas top-order batsman, Aiden Markram, was proving to be an inspirational leader and wanted to know from the two players a bit more on his qualities.

Said Swanepoel: “Aiden is that type of guy… who will ask you as a player: ‘what do you think?’ and then he will give you his perspective of your answer.

“So he will come up to you and ask you on the field: ‘what do you think you are going to do here?’. “And then you’ll tell him your plan. And then he’ll look at you … and then you think oh no, it’s the wrong thing you said. And then he’ll give you his answer. And you just have to go and execute the plan, whatever he throws at you. But he always gives you a chance to improve.

“He is great captain and hope to see him captain T20 white-ball cricket for many years in South Africa.”

Page said it was “amazing” to see the logistics and preparation that went into looking after the various SA20 teams. “For example you have a blue light brigade escorting teams from the hotel to the playing grounds … it just seems to be on a different level,” he added.

Said Hermann: “We have a manager called Vijay – his unreal at his job of sorting out logistics. For example, before you get on the airport bus to board your flight you have to leave your bags in the team room on the night before you fly out.

So no checking luggage, no boarding passes – you just get on the plane, get off the bus and everything is in your room at the next hotel when you arrive there. The logistics are on another level,” added Hermann.

“The Indians just know how to organise and prepare; you get treated like a king, the hotel rooms are single rooms … fields are packed with security, the food you eat and the fridges are stocked. They are just on a different level, really.

Swanepoel said partners and wives travelled with them to all their games. “It’s always special to have them with you.”

Hermann made special mention of coach the Eastern Cape’s legendary coach AD Birrell who ensured “we keep our feet on the ground and remain humble”.

“AD keeps one humble … and he is brilliant with that … and he manages all the hype around the team. He ensures we stick to the most basic things, such as to be nice to the person who is dishing up your food, or whoever carries your luggage whatever; that’s a nice way to keep you humble and this has stuck with me or sure.”

Page was high in his praise for the two players’ attendance at the Pineapple tent. “We know you are very busy and thank you for driving all the way form PE [Gqeberha] to attend the evening and answer our questions. It was truly special.”

Page in his final words said he had been struck by the high standard of cricket during his two-day stay at the Pineapple tournament last year.

“I often get asked then why are these guys not playing cricket in the cities … but you see cricket in the cities is sadly falling apart and pineapple and [rural league] have a good thing going here.

“We need to get cricket back on track .. we’ve got so many good young good cricketers coming through. This tournament is without doubt so important for this area going forward and for the Eastern Cape. If you are going to rely on SA Cricket alone you are going to battle.

“It’s going to be up to Dave Duncan, Ross Purdon and all the wonderful people and the team around you [to take it forward]. Thank you for what you do, because it’s important for everyone going forward because without [Pineapple] cricket is finished. Good luck to all of you.”

After the talk, two Eastern Cape Sunrisers shirts signed by Aiden Markram and AD Birrell were auctioned off for amounts of R10k and R7k respectively.

