Police rescue kidnapping victims in Bathurst

The vigilance of Bathurst police led to the rescue of two men allegedly kidnapped from their different homes in the early hours of Saturday July 6.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said members attached to Bathurst SAPS were on visibility patrols when they heard someone screaming for help from a passing vehicle.

“The officers immediately stopped the vehicle in Kings Road, close to the river, [just outside] Bathurst,” McCarthy said. “When the police approached the vehicle two men fled the scene and a chase ensued. The police managed to arrest two suspects aged 32 and 40 years. Upon searching, the police recovered a firearm and the vehicle used in the commission of the [alleged] crime was confiscated.”

McCarthy said that according to the information available, it was alleged that two men were asleep at their separate houses at around 3am, when four (4) suspects allegedly kicked their doors open. They had forcefully removed them from their homes, accusing them of housebreaking, pushed them into a vehicle and driven off towards Southwell, where they were stopped by the police.

“It is further alleged that one of the suspects took out a firearm and fired four shots next to the victims,” McCarthy said. However, no one had been injured.

The suspects were due to appear in court on Monday.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major General Zolani Xawuka applauded the members for their swift reaction in saving people’s lives.

“We are stamping our authority under ‘Operation Sikhona’ (we are here) to ensure your safety,” Xawuka assured the public.

