Integrity River Cruises clean up Kowie River

The Integrity River Cruises crew carried out their monthly river clean up on the Kowie River recently. Fuzile C Kosi (in blue), Minet Vulindlu (in brown and yellow) and Dylan Denston, the Integrity River Cruises crew who carried out their monthly river clean up on the Kowie River recently. ‘We used the barge to clean the banks close to town and our deep sea boat to go far up the river,’ said Denston. ‘We would like to thank our local municipality for the supply of bags and collection of gathered waste, and NSRI Station 11 for their continued support, as well as the crew and staff of integrity River Cruises.’

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 4 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

