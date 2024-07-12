Brave swimmers gather for annual solstice swim

PIET MARAIS

Almost 200 enthusiastic swimmers and nature lovers gathered at Middle Beach, Kenton-on-Sea very early on Thursday June 20 to celebrate the winter solstice at the annual Solstice Sunrise Swim. The event marks the Winter Solstice, which is on June 21.

The first groups arrived at sunrise, 6.45 am. to brave the icy water with an invigorating swim. More groups followed throughout the morning and some observers estimated that the turnout reached at least 180 people at one stage, with some opting to join as spectators rather than participants.

“What a fantastic turnout we had at yesterday’s community gathering! We estimate that between 150-180 people joined us on the beach in the morning, despite the freezing cold. Of those, around 80 were brave enough to take a dip in the surprisingly warm water,” said Dwain Goldsmith of Round Table Alex/Kenton 210.

An elated Jo Wilmot, Tourism and Business Consultant of the Kenton Boesmans Chamber of Business and Tourism, said: “From a tourism perspective, I think it such a wonderful ‘gees’-building gathering, such a community display of joy where everyone does their own thing, whether they swim or not,” said Wilmot, who set the tone with her own dip into the sea,

“It is a tradition that started more than 20 years ago,” she explained. “It all started with the birth of the Wave Warriors, towards the end of 1999 when Margie and Dave Morrel moved down to Kenton, and they always went for an early swim. They met up with Ollie and Lola Davis, they became friends and started swimming together.”

Thanks especially to Ollie’s vibrant personality, the group started growing. Now, there are about 30 Wave Warriors who meet mid-way between Main and Middle Beach, Kenton-on-Sea, each morning for a swim.

They had many names before settling on Wave Warriors, says Cecily Massart, veteran member of the group. These included Recycled Teenagers, Coney Island Queens, Neptune’s Nymphs, 5 a.m.’ers, Riders of the Big Blue (Dream on!), Lily Trotters, Silver Turtles and Talking Heads.

Goldsmith extended a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this gathering possible: The Dilly Deli for opening early and serving hot coffee, with a portion of each sale going to Kenton Child Welfare. Fresh from the Ovens for their generous donation of cookies, all proceeds of which also benefited Kenton Child Welfare. The NSRI and First Responders for their presence and readiness in case of emergencies. Kenton Tourism for their support in spreading the word and helping with logistics.

“Round Table Alex/Kenton 210 is proud to be part of such a dedicated community that comes together for causes and building friendships. We look forward to organising more gatherings like this to further strengthen our community bonds and support our organisations,” Goldsmith said.

Now that solstice day has been celebrated with such joy, our days gradually start becoming longer (and nights shorter) until the summer solstice, which occurs between December 21 and 23.

But rest assured, take to beach early in the morning at Kenton-on-Sea, and you will meet the brave band of Wave Warriors, no matter how long or how short the day is.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 29, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

