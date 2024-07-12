Keep up good work in reporting

The CPF executive would like to thank the South African Police Service, security companies, Talk of the Town and the public who read these reports for their ongoing commitment to lowering the crime statistics in Port Alfred. “It is with much pleasure that I see these statistics come down,” Colonel Rocky Botha said at the recent CPF meeting. We appeal to residents to keep up the good work of reporting all people acting in a suspicious or concerning manner in their areas.

We have a couple of Festivals in our area soon and will be welcoming visitors to our town. Please make sure they know not to leave anything at all in view of potential criminals in their vehicles and to park their vehicles in highly visible areas.

Has anyone noticed that Wharf Street has new cameras? These are linked directly to a security company’s video control room and word is out among criminals that these cameras recognise faces.

Another major positive achievement in the CBD, this time in Van der Riet Street, is that genuine car guards, paid for by local businesses, have got new bibs to wear. No old, generic, yellow bibs are allowed in the area. There is a plan to roll out this new venture in other parts of town, providing businesses in the area are willing to cooperate and participate in the initiative.

Recent crime reportings have shown signs of negligence and naivety. When a member of the public reports a theft, the police require them to sign a declaration that educates them about the crime of perjury (the criminal offence of wilfully telling an untruth or making a misrepresentation under oath) and committing them to reporting accurately. Similarly, insurance companies are getting wise and will not pay out for theft caused by negligence.

Fraud and scams remain a problem and we are asking that all citizens remain aware of people around them when standing at an ATM. If a member of the public sees suspicious people standing near an ATM, please mention this to the security guard on duty.

Please also watch out for people who offer to “help” people who are not ATM savvy. ATM users become vulnerable when they appear uncertain about what they’re doing, or don’t have the confidence to defend their personal space. Criminals swap the victim’s card under the guise of appearing to assist them, and steal all their money.

In a recent spate of robberies from residences the thieves have disappeared into thick bushes close by. We once again appeal to residents to be aware of new signs of movement, new pathways and finding items in unexpected places. In short, be aware.

Awareness is your first line of defence against crime and we encourage you to be proactive and alert when it comes to security.

At a recent public presentation on fraud, many people asked the CPF members attending who we are and what do we do.

We are ordinary people from all walks of life, wanting to be the conduit between SAPS and the public. At the end of this report are the names of members who can assist you with queries. We are also willing to assist in various ways to help combat and reduce crime in our neighbourhoods.

East Bank

Jane le Roux – 083-327-3016

Justin Simpson – 074-117-2809

CPF patrol leader for the whole of Port Alfred

Mike Hockin – 072-441-7896

CPF member and communications for the whole of Port Alfred

Alec McKerrow – 082-878-3203

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 27, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



