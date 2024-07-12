New Rotary president ready to lead

Incoming Rotary Club of Port Alfred president Ren Mouton has given notice that she is ready to take the organisation forward in her new role.

Mouton was introduced as new club president at Rotary’s 39th induction dinner on Tuesday June 18 at Royal Alfred Marina.

Special guests included reps from Rotary Club of Kenton on Sea, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown, honorary Rotarians and Round Table 177.

Outgoing president Carol Oliver handed over the reins to Mouton in front of guests and fellow-colleagues, saying the Rotary club’s responsibilities would place severe demands on the incoming president’s “thoughts, time and energy”. Oliver however said Mouton could be assured of all the members’ cooperation.

Mouton after her induction said she was honoured to represent Rotary Club of Port Alfred in her new capacity as president.

“This is a heavy chain indeed …but I am confident this is going to be an exciting year. We have a lot plans we have already discussed … a lot of projects and new ideas we are thinking about. It’s all about finding new ways of doing things,” Mouton.

She had praise and thanks for outgoing president, Oliver, who had “set a great example for us all to follow”.

Earlier Oliver in her outgoing speech had said it was an honour to serve Rotary Port Alfred.

“I have been so privileged to serve as president and although our club is small we have received amazing support from our village. Two weeks in to the year we started with our very first trail run, then our pancakes. Then I had a shock diagnosis [health setback] which was pretty alarming. I asked to step down but my members said they would support me and that I needed to stay on as president,” said Oliver.

“We managed to fill up 31 apple boxes that we donated to Loaves & Fishes and members of our community. Then we had our tree of joy where we sent out 275 gifts for underprivileged children.”

Oliver said the club is equally proud of establishment of the Enviro Champs where they collaborate with local communities [volunteers] to do river clean ups.

“We collect in about two hours 200 bags [of litter] .. when we look at the water you cannot even see the streams and once you have picked up all the rubbish there’s actually water and frogs and crabs in the water.”

Oliver said Rotary was also proud to have started interact clubs at Calico Academy and El Shaddai Christian Academy which has swelled the total to four interact clubs.

“I would like to thank my board members and fellow-members of Port Alfred Rotary for your incredible support and appreciate the camaraderie and all the discussions we have had. Thank you for placing your confidence in me.”

Non-Rotarians Carol Lynne Mewse and Carey Webster from NSRI Survival Swimming Sunshine Coast both received the Paul Harris award for their dedication and community projects carried out in Port Alfred, Kenton, Bushmans and Alexandria as well as Makhanda, Gqeberha and East London.

Webster, of Outdoor Focus received an appreciation certificate for her immense help with the Running Wild Trail Runs in 2023 and 2024.

Other club awards included the Wandelstok awarded to Maddy Webber, who has travelled to clubs in Australia, Singapore, Greece and Bulgaria over the past year; the Wessels Community Service Cup donated in memory of the late Rotarian Jurie Wessels Senior; for a Rotarian who has served the community well during the past year awarded to Jo Wilmot of Sunshine Coast Tourism Kenton.

The Tunny Cowley Cup was donated in memory of late Rotarian Tunny Cowley, for Rotarian of the Year to Ray Oliver. The Wilmot President’s award donated by past president Keith

Wilmot for a Rotarian who has served the club with distinction and dedication: awarded to Carrie Mackenzie.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 27, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



