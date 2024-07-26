Calling all bakers! Chance to win startup support

Do you bake and sell delicious cakes, tasty amagwinya, yummy scones, or irresistible cookies and cupcakes?

A new competition is here to find and support the best emerging bakers. The Snowflake ‘Rising Stars’ competition, in partnership with the Border Kei Chamber of Commerce, invites bakers to showcase their skills by submitting their entries from 8 July to 5 August for the bake-off taking place on 31 August. The top three winners will be awarded their share of prizes worth just under R150 000 in the form of capital, marketing support, and Snowflake stock to help grow their businesses.

In a media release, Premier, Snowflake’s brand owner, said they aimed to grow and nurture the communities in which they operate by supporting local talent.

“Snowflake is dedicated to helping bakers and chefs create baked goods that are too fresh to flop for any occasion,” said Sibongile Mooko, Marketing Executive at Premier. “With ‘Rising Stars’, we want to support local bakers, giving them the tools and opportunities to succeed and grow their businesses. Snowflake is known for its high-quality baking and cooking products, and we believe in empowering bakers to ‘make magic’ in their kitchens. The competition is about more than just winning; it’s about being a part of a supportive baking community.”

The top 10 entrants will join a bake-off on 31 August at the Blue Ribbon Hospitality & Cookery School of Excellence. Finalists will show their cake-baking skills to a panel of judges.

Prizes:

First Prize: R20 000, business toolkit worth R30 000, PR coverage, and Snowflake stock.

Second Prize: R15 000, business toolkit worth R30 000, PR coverage, and Snowflake stock.

Third Prize: R10 000, business toolkit worth R30 000, PR coverage, and Snowflake stock.

To be eligible, participants must be South African citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18. They must operate a baking business within the Border Kei Municipality. Bakers can enter by visiting the Snowflake website at https://www.snowflake.co.za/competitions and completing the application form online listed under competitions.

The competition is supported by several partners, including the Blue Ribbon Hospitality & Cookery School of Excellence, Peter Kruger Foundation, All Things CAKE, Claire’s Cooking Classes, and Thee Gifted Hands.

“The partnership with Snowflake is a great chance for our local bakers to gain recognition and support,” said Lizelle Maurice, Chairperson of the Border Kei Chamber of Commerce. “This competition is about building a community of passionate bakers who can learn and grow together.”

Snowflake’s mission is to empower bakers and cooks to create simply irresistible baked goods for every occasion, promising clean plates with trusted quality every time. By supporting initiatives like the ‘Rising Stars’ competition, the brand aims to nurture and empower local talent, turning their passion for baking into thriving businesses.

For more information about the Snowflake Rising Stars competition and entry details, visit https://www.snowflake.co.za/competitions.

Share this: Tweet



