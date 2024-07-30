Port Alfred High School hosts successful table tennis event

SA School Table Tennis (SASTT) has applauded organisers of the Port Alfred High School for giving development of the sport a shot-in-the-arm by hosting a tournament at the school hall recently.

PAHS headmaster Nigel Adams, who is an experienced international umpire, organised the tournament with daughter, Tiffany, – an international umpire and former player – with full sanction from SASTT.

Enthusiastic juniors from four schools Uitenhage High, Spandau High, Whiteville Primary and VG Primary participated in the tournament.

Adams has done duty at the ITFF World Team Championships in 2010 in Moscow and the World Para Table Tennis Champs [for the physically challenged] in South Korea in 2011. Another achievement is officiating at the World Championships in Durban last year, where daughter Tiffany did duty as a logistics coordinator. Adams who has officiated in several Africa championships holds an ITT Level 2 coaching certificate which is currently the highest level coaches can obtain in South Africa.

Tiffany performed duties as chief referee at the PAHS tournament in collaboration with SASTT.

SASTT chair N.R. Pako expressed his support and congratulations for the drive to boost development of the sport in the Ndlambe region.

“On behalf of the national executive committee I wish all teams that have managed to register, managers and coaches all of the best for the tournament.”

“Much thanks to you Mr Nigel Adams for taking the bull by the horns among yourselves to organise a much-anticipated event of such magnitude. It is with great pleasure to acknowledge the procedure and processes followed [by yourselves] in organising this tournament.”

Results singles:

U11 Boys:

Raven Dry (PAHS)

Anqobile Vusani (WPS)

Pawu Mbethe (WPS)

U11 Girls:

Kaylee May (VGPS)

Intando Mtandu (WPS)

Anaothando Tembani (WPS)

U14 Girls

Lifa Ncanywa (PAHS)

Oceanique Japhta (Spandau)

Chanelle Ligman (Spandau)

U15 Boys

Liam Groep (UHS)

Kyron Radcliffe (UHS)

Lamla Ketse (UHS)

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 27, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

