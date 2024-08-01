Nemato gymnast wins gold at EC trials

Thirteen-year-old Nemato Change a Life (NCAL) gymnast Asithandile Pistoli is making the big leap to forging a gymnastics career after winning gold in the trampoline event at the EC Championship trials in Gqeberha recently.

Pistoli hopes to follow in the footsteps of his coach, Siphamandla Baku, who has represented South Africa in tournaments in double mini-trampoline, trampoline and tumbling disciplines. Baku, 27, who is a product of the NCAL Centre, has toured countries such as Germany, Bulgaria and Namibia as well as performing locally in SA in championship events before calling it a day seven years ago.

Another of his coaches whom Asithandile admires is a former gymnast who has performed with distinction in SA events, NCAL alumnus, Phelo Dosa.

Asithandile, whose quiet and shy demeanour belies his obvious talent on the trampoline prefers to let his coach do the talking. “I want to wear the green and gold one day ,” the up and coming gymnast says, however. “I am and happy and proud of my medal … I train at least five days a week on the trampoline. I enjoy it,” he says excitedly.

Just a half hour before Talk arrived at the NCAL premises in Tyali street, in Nemato, Asithandile and a group of friends are doing tumbling manoeuvres on the trampoline outside the premises. Many of them drawn to the NCAL to seek some active diversion during the school vacation.

Coach Baku is impressed by his prodigious talent that is taking flight under his coaching wing. “Asithandile has been doing this since the age of five so he has enough experience of what to do on the trampoline.”

The former SA gymnast bemoans the fact that the gym workout area at NCAL headquarters is too cramped to practice other gymnastics disciplines such as floor tumbling and vaulting, among them. “Therefore here we are focusing on single and double trampoline routines because the kids can practice where the trampoline is located outside.”

“I believe Asithandile has a great future ahead of him because he is focused, he trains hard and wants to make something from his talent.”

“I am hoping that Asithandile can follow my path as a young gymnast because it was not only about the gymnastics competition when I participated overseas … I met new people, made lots of friends and met other coaches. It will also allow him to see the outside world away from what he is used to here in the township.”

Baku says that when he was at the peak of his powers as a young gymnast himself, he allowed Asithandile and other kids to train with him. “So he comes a long way … but many of them don’t go on with gymnastics because they are playing other sports. But I’m coaching him [Asithandile] and other young gymnasts to go on to higher levels so that they can make the grade to compete in championships.”

“Asithandile competes in double-mini trampoline disciplines in competitions. He does floor exercises if we have time, but at the moment we are only focusing on the trampoline discipline,” says the coach.

“Asithandile has a huge chance of making it in the future … if he wants to and puts his mind to it and also to make sure others can also follow in his footsteps. As a coach I am trying to make sure that we have at least 15 kids who can qualify for competitions as it is easier for me to train bigger groups together. However, it’s difficult because a lot of these youth who are outside busy jumping on the trampoline are just here for fun and actually playing other sports. ”

With Asithandile sitting – and listening attentively – right next to him, Baku says his role as coach is to give back to the younger gymnasts and to “pay it forward”.

“I want to be able to say I am giving back to these kids and that they can learn from me.” Asathandile’s parents are comfortable with their son’s intention to focus on gymnastics, says Baku. “They really want him to be part of the programme here and like all the parents, they know their kids are okay here [at NCAL].

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 27, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



