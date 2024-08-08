Gold medals for Kowie bowlers at EP Champs

Two Kowie Bowling Club members have done their club – and district – proud by winning gold medals at the EP Bowls singles Championships hosted in Gqeberha last weekend.

Jackie Kriel (senior ladies) and Justin Louw (novice) qualified for the championships after winning their respective competitions of the Eastern Areas Championships that includes Kenton, Makhanda, East London and Port Alfred.

Louw and Kriel were the only bowlers among their contingent to have won gold at the tournament. What makes their achievement even more special, is that they progressed to the finals unbeaten to record an undefeated victory at the championships.

And, another feather in their cap and that of the club is following their success, the pair have been selected to participate in the Personal Trust EP Masters 2024 tournament to be held in Gqeberha from July 13 – July 14.

Kriel who participated in the senior ladies’ section at the singles champs, said the Gqeberha tournament was of a high standard and quite nerve-wracking at times. The KBC bowler was 19-11 down in the last game of the playoffs prior to the final before clawing her way back to 20-16 and picking up a four to even the scores. She drew the shot on the last end to go through to the final.

“Remember we from the Eastern Areas were playing our singles matches in front of a partisan crowd who were backing their players and we had to focus intensely and make sure that not being cheered for or clapped for did not influence our game. It was stressful,” said Kriel.

In her finals match-up against Gillian Tusten of Gqeberha which she won 21-10, Kriel said she stayed calm and managed to maintain focus and concentrate which saw her through despite the tension.

Louw who beat Hendrik Bussac (???) of Kariega 21-15 in the novice section final, said he was very nervous “because it was my first big final”. The up-and-coming bowler who won the Eastern Areas title (novice) for two consecutive years, (2023-24) had to stage a fightback to reel in his opponent before claiming the title.

“I was very nervous in the first 5, 6 ends of the game [final] and I was actually 8-0 down very quickly and eventually found my rhythm and came back into it. It was just a matter of switching on at the right time and knowing what to do when you are releasing the ball.

Said Kriel: “You know there’s no real answer as to what helps any fight back from this position when you are behind. I was 19-11 down in the playoffs to qualify for the final and I didn’t even know that I was so far behind. Your concentration is so focused that you don’t realise that you are even behind. Sometimes, when I am so far behind, I tell myself ‘just get a second shot’.”

Louw was in red-hot form throughout the tournament despite the pressure of playing outside familiar surroundings.

“Over two days we had to play five games and I managed to win all five of them to go through to the final and managed to secure the gold. You have to be mentally strong … remember with singles there is nobody there to help you. And, sometimes, a game doesn’t end at 21 ends … it can go to 30 ends or 35 … so you have to be mentally strong to keep your focus.”

Kriel who defeated both her opponents on the Saturday and another on Sunday morning, won her respective section to play Tusten in the final. She admitted her win was nothing short of a surprise.

“Look it’s very competitive … you play against your top bowlers who were the winners or runners-up from the different districts. You go there and you believe in yourself … you go there to win. You can’t go there with doubt in your mind. You know a lot of the players you play against and you know how good they are. There are no easy games.”

The two bowlers agree their victory is a good boost for the club and bowls in general: “We certainly hope so. If we can do it … everyone else can. In order that we do well, we have to have the support of the club … if we do well the whole club does well.”

They had this to say on the future of bowls in the district: “Lot of clubs are struggling with members … we all must try to bring in new members. Especially with the Eastern Areas competition there are a lot of new guys playing … which is quite positive and nice for our area”.

“Our nite bowls competition is thriving and there are really lots of younger people coming in to at this tournament and it is good to see.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 11, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

