Royal St Andrews Hotel to sponsor Groms’ trip abroad

Royal St Andrews Hotel has been announced as a co-sponsor of the initiative to send the series winners in the premier Boys U16 and Girls U16 divisions of the 2024 Rip Curl GromSearch Series to the GromSearch International Finals in Indonesia in November.

Rip Curl South Africa confirmed a partnership with Zigzag Surfing Magazine regarding the latest development – with Sea Harvest being the other co-sponsor.

Details of the exact location and dates of the Indonesia competition are expected to follow soon.

These two surfers will each win coveted entries into these finals and a R20,000 travel voucher to be used towards their travel arrangements to and from this event.

On arrival in Indonesia, Rip Curl will host the two surfers at the Rip Curl GromSearch International Finals.

“We are thrilled to be sending the two top U16 surfers from the 2024 Rip Curl GromSearch series to the international finals with support from Zigzag Magazine, says Rip Curl South Africa CEO Stuart Daykin. “There is much anticipation for this event, and we can’t wait to see our surfers in action on the international stage.”

We are stoked to partner with Rip Curl and send two surfers to the international finals in Indonesia,” said Zigzag editor Jazz Kuschke.

“It’s always good to partner with brands that are supporting junior surfing in South Africa, and right now, the Rip Curl GromSearch is the best series for our younger surfers to get valuable competitive surfing experience, size up the world of professional surfing and understand what they need to do and how to do it to succeed in the sport.”

The Rip Curl GromSearch Series events in South Africa are all Surfing SA events and will select its winners based on the top four out of five contests. If a winner cannot attend the International Finals, the entry slot and travel voucher will be passed on to the next surfer on the Rip Curl South Africa GromSearch ratings list.

“Surfing South Africa is stoked that Rip Curl will be rewarding the U16 male and female winners of the 2024 Rip Curl Gromsearch Series with slots in the International finals in Indonesia in November,” said Surfing South Africa general manager Robin De Kock.

“The partnership between Rip Curl and SSA has both ensured the growth of and increased the quality of South Africa’s junior surfers over the last three years, and it is only fitting that the best U16 South Africans will get an opportunity to compete in the International Rip Curl event.

“SSA is grateful to Rip Curl and partners, Sea Harvest, the Royal St Andrews Hotel in Port Alfred, and Zigzag Magazine for making this a reality”.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 8, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

