Bathurst soccer feast draws crowds

Thirty one teams tested their limits on three fields in the inaugural Bathurst City Football Tournament last weekend. Home side United Eleven lost on penalties after a 1-all draw with Marselle’s Volo Football Club. Player of the Tournament was 19-year-old Likhaya Nkohla (United Eleven) and top goalscorer was Siyamnkela Khanyela of Motherwell N/U 12 side Camper United, who amazing 13 goals scored throughout the three-day event weren’t enough to beat Peddie’s Bagijimi – Campers lost a penalty shootout after a draw in the quarter-final.

Despite a later than planned final (it was played under floodlights after an abbreviated third- and fourth-place playoff), organisers Masivuye ‘Scott’ Ntlokwana and Siyabonga ‘Bakkie’ Bhudaza were upbeat.

“No words,” said Ntlokwana. “Our objective was to bring the entire soccer community together from the region. We invited 24 teams, but in the end we received 31 entries.”

Teams and their supporters came from Port Alfred, Kenton, Marselle, Alexandria, Makhanda, Gqeberha, Hankey, Addo, Riebeeck East, Alicedale, THornhill, Somerset East and Peddie for a chance of glory and a share of the R35 000 purse.

Bathurst’s Emzini Lounge sponsored the Player of the Tournament and Top Goalscoerer prizes, Astron R72 sponsored the medals and other items.

“Many other local businesses assisted, for example with fuel costs for the organisers,” Ntlokwana said.

Freestone Stadium in Nolukhanyo was the main venue for the event, and to accommodate the fantastic turnout of teams, Mzandela and Qhayiya Primary fields were also used.

The two semifinal matches pitted Abagijimi against Volo, and United Eleven against another Bathurst team, Jomo Spurs.

The atmosphere was festive at Freestone Stadium in the build-up to the final between United 11 and Volo. Children ran around on the grass in their pyjamas and slippers as families stood around braais on the perimeter; parents and coaches compared notes on players’ strengths and downfalls.

Among those watching keenly with expert eyes were Masters players Maxwell Mahlati and Thobani Gobizembe. They’re two of the town’s over-30s who play for the recently formed team, Different Pursuers.

“Players tend to leave competitive football when they hit 30,” Mahlati explained. “Then, with nothing to do, they often end up drinking and instead of seeing their dad active on the pitch, they see him come home drunk, late at night.

“We’d rather give our kids something better to learn and so every Sunday we get together with our young boys and play soccer. We hope they learn something positive from their fathers, uncles and brothers instead of how to make excuses for coming hojme late because you were out drinking.”

Gobizembe said, “It’s a great stress reliever. You know, when you leave a team because you’re a bit too old for it, you miss that brotherhood.

“That’s what our Masters soccer team provides: you have a problem, you mention it to the guys on the field, and it doesn’t seem so big anymore.”

Winners Volo FC walked away with R20,000 along with gold medals and a trophy. United Eleven were rewarded for their efforts with R10,000 and silver medals. Third-placed Abagijimi received R5,000, and bronze medals.

