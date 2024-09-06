Bridge players honour Lear’s memory

Bridge players came out in large numbers at Port Alfred Country Club on Friday July 26 to honour the memory of Brenda Lear and to raise funds for Palcare (previously Grahamstown and Sunshine Coast Hospice).

All funds raised on the day that saw 64 players and 10 visitors indulge in their favourite card game, go directly towards providing home-based palliative care to Palcare patients living with life-limiting illnesses and giving support to their families.

The morning started off with a festive atmosphere as all players and supporters were welcomed with a Mimosa. Thereafter the bridge club fell silent as the fierce competition and intense concentration ensued.

The morning was made all the more enjoyable as the players stepped out for their mid-morning break into the dining hall where they were welcomed by an impressive variety of finger foods, ensuring that there was something to suit every palate. It was clear that the Benda Lear Bridge Day Run had successfully blended the thrill of the game with the joy of good eating.

There were exciting prizes at the lucky draw and raffle.

Said Palcare spokesperson Robyn Cock: “Special thanks to Port Alfred Bridge Club who were involved in both the planning of this event from start to end and the directing of the tournament on the day. Special thanks also go out to all our sponsors and contestants who supported this event.

“These are Pick n Pay, Rosehill SuperSpar, Standerwick Nursery, Graze by the River, Serenity Day Spa, Lavender Trading, Terry Harris, Blooming Brilliance, Di Long and Joyce Du Plessis.

Bridge Club members provided platters for the tea.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 8, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

