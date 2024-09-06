Classic, vintage beauties roll into town

You could have been forgiven for thinking you’d eaten too much lucerne if you were at the Bathurst Agricultural Showgrounds last Saturday. In the main arena, the extraordinary sight of a dead-straight line of 112 archers drawing their bows, taking aim and shooting; along the main tree-lined avenue, a procession of meticulously buffed and tuned classic and vintage cars humming, putting and roaring to an elegant halt on the grass. You can read about the archers on the back page. This is about the cars – or at least their owners.

The cars belonged to members of the Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club (AVCMC), who came from Makhanda and Port Alfred for an event that was a combination of fun and business.

Speaking to Talk of the Town afterwards, chairperson Dean Wallace summarised some of what the 50-odd members and their families heard during the organisation’s AGM in the showgrounds’ Memorial Hall.

The club has enjoyed a lot of interest over the past six months, with at least 10 new members joining.

“What’s encouraging is that we’re getting more younger members,” Wallace said. “Our youngest member is 18, and we have a few who are in their 30s.”

Further crashing any stereotypes, Wallace said the club’s digital footprint – or rather tyre tread – has improved, with a revamped website and the launch of its Facebook page.

AVCMC has several events under its belt already this year.

A fun run for members and non-members in March drew 30 cars, with their drivers and passengers. It was so successful that the club will have another one in October (date yet to be announced).

“People love it,” Wallace said. “There’s no restriction on what car you drive and to discover the route, you have to follow clever clues.”

There’s a prize for the team that gets to the endpoint first – and of course that has correctly answered all the clues.

In July, the club did a run with residents of Settlers Park retirement village and in November, they will be treating Damant Lodge residents to a spin in a classic.

Earlier in the year, at the 2024 Bathurst Agricultural Show, the club had a record turnout of 30 cars. That included some from the Border Vintage Car Club in East London.

This year, for the first time, AVCMC will be participating in an international event.

The global event, The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Drive, will take place on Sunday September 29. The Albany club will participate in partnership with the EP Vintage Club. TO take part in this event, your car must be at least a classic – that means 25 years or older. The route has yet to be announced, but you can start getting your Distinguished Gentleman outfit together already, Wallace says.

Now there’s an invitation…!

For more information about the club visit their website avcmc.co.za, or their Facebook page (searching: Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club AVCMC will get you there quickest), email club@avcmc.co.za or call +27 83 251 9585.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 8, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



