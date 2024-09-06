Arrows fly as 112 young archers take to Bathurst Showgrounds

It was an impressive sight as 112 school children (literally) toed the line before following intructions to lift their bows, then shoot in the Bathurst Agricultural Showgrounds main arena on Saturday August 3. The young archers came from East London, Graff-Reinet, Port Alfred, Despatch, Jeffreys Bay, Kariega and Alexandria to compete in a tournament hosted by the Africa Genesis Archery (AGA) federation.

The Bathurst event was a qualification competition for selection to a squad to represent the federation’s provincial chapter at its national championships in Kimberly from 25 to 28 September 2024. A total of 112 school-age archers competed to be selected for one of the four teams going to the national event. According to parent and coach at El Shaddai Christian Academy Elizabeth Ford, this was the biggest turnout of archers the organisation has had for its provincial competition.

AGA Eastern Cape chairperson Quinton Kruger praised the venue, saying, “This is beautiful: I think we must make this our permanent venue.”

Treasurer Chris Oelofse said the organisation’s aim was to use archery to develop concentration and hand-eye coordination, “and of course to make friends”.

He said all AGA archers used Mathews Genesis bows, with 1820 aluminium arrows. Identical except for their colours, proponents describe this brand of bow as the simplest form of compound bow.

During the time Talk of the Town was at the competition venue, the highest score so far was 287 out of a possible 300.

Africa Genesis Archery South Africa NPC (AGA-SA) is affiliated to the Africa Genesis Archery Federation. It was previously known as The National Archery in the Schools Programme-SA (NASP). The US-based NASP governing body required that members have archery as part of their school curriculum. Because this wasn’t the case locally, the South African organisation changed its name to Africa Genesis Archery South Africa. The sport it promotes is called Africa Genesis Archery. Provincial treasurer Chris Oelofse confirmed that the discipline AGA-SA promotes is not an Olympic sport. Read more at agarchery.co.za

The South African archery body recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) via SASCOC is the South African National Archery Association (SANAA) which is also a member of the World Archery Federation. Olympic rules are derived from the World Archery Federation rules. Read more at sanaa.org.za

Teams for AGA-SA national championship

The following archers from Ndlambe schools were selected to participate in the federation’s national championship as members of its Eastern Cape team. The AGA-SA national championships will be in Kimberly September 25-28, 2024.

A Team Seniors

Peter du Plessis (top boy) – Kowie Archery

Ross Ridden – PAHS

Johannes Hamman – Kowie Archery

Hannah Ford (top girl) – El SHaddai Christian Academy

Mia Schutte – Alexandria Christian Academy

Leana Potgieter- Calico Academy

B Team Seniors

Ruben Petzer – Alexandria Christian Academy

Scott Elliot – Calico Academy

Sive Haywood – Calico Academy

Chandre Simpson – El Shaddai Christian Academy

A Team Juniors

Michiano Coltman, Enlin Wentzel, Benjamin Trllop, Zintle Sizani (all Alexandria Christian Academy)

Addison Scraton and Likhaya Nonyati – El Shaddai Christian Academy

Gerhard Brink and Daleen Brink – Kowie Foundation School

Gareth du Plessis and Elana Bothma – Port Alfred High School

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 8, 2024.

