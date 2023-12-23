Search
Chopping boards take centre stage at potjie competition

By: Mark Carrels

Date:

With team names such as “Jammer Lappies” and “Seerenosters”, potjiekos chefs cooked up a storm at the Port Alfred River & Ski Boat Club on Thursday December 21. 

The competition fundraiser for the club attracted entrants from afar-afield as the North West: the Van den Bergs, who are holidaying in the town, put their skills into the mix  

Fires were lit early and above the crackling of firewood some enthusiastic and interesting banter could be heard among the chefs about the day’s prospects. 

Preparations began with the sound of blades against chopping board as slicing and dicing of ingredients took centre stage. Then the careful sorting out of vegetables and spices and  it wasn’t long before the pots were being stirred. And beverages passed around to quench a fast-approaching thirst.  

Lamb and chicken and beef were popular on the menu and as the delicious ingredients blended and built up a head of steam, delectable aromas mixed with the fresh sea air on the banks of the Kowie. 

For a small fee, hungry pub patrons next door filled up their plates to enjoy the delicious offerings conjured up by the competition entrants.

Three local professional chefs were on hand to do the tasting, with the Jammer Lappies finally being declared the winners with their Cape Malay Lamb Knuckle Curry pot. The Van den Bergs were adjudged the team with the best “gees”. All in all a great day’s foodie experience and entertainment.

Mark Carrels took the pictures.  

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kowie River Swim – 28 December 2023
Mark Carrels
Mark Carrels

