Skincare secrets shared over glass of wine

Monday, March 10th, Serenity Day Spa hosted a ‘sip and skin’ event at the Royal Alfred Marina. Ladies attended in numbers dressed in florals and pink, ready to learn about skincare and overall health for woman while chatting and sipping some wine.

The night started with Candy Dell, a wellness therapist and yoga instructor, guiding the group through mindful exercises and breathing techniques to set the tone for a calm and peaceful evening. “As we breathe in, let’s focus on filling our lungs with fresh air, and as we exhale, let’s release any tension or stress,” Dell gently instructed. “Allow yourselves to settle into the present moment, letting go of any distractions or worries.”

Next up, Dr. Tim Fredricks took the stage to discuss the importance of skin health. “Melanoma is a serious skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide,” he began. “It’s essential to be aware of the risks and take preventive measures to protect your skin. Regular self-examinations are crucial in detecting any unusual changes or growths. Look for the ABCDE rule: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variation, Diameter, and Evolving. If you notice any of these signs, consult a dermatologist immediately.” Dr. Fredricks also spoke about the popular beauty treatments like Botox and lip fillers. “While these treatments can be effective in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, it’s essential to understand the risks and potential side effects. Always consult a qualified professional and follow proper aftercare instructions to ensure optimal results.”

Diana Roux then introduced the concept of permanent makeup. “Permanent makeup is a softer form of tattooing that’s designed to enhance your natural beauty features,” she explained. “It’s perfect for those who want to wake up with perfectly defined eyebrows, lips, or eyeliner. The process involves implanting pigment into the skin using a specialized tattoo machine. The results are long-lasting, but not permanent, as the pigment will gradually fade over time.”

Savuya Ndakusa shared her personal journey of overcoming stage 4 cancer and the importance of prioritizing gut health. “I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and my world was turned upside down,” she began. “But as I navigated the darkest days of my life, I realized that my gut health was crucial to my overall well-being. I started making drastic changes to my diet, avoiding lactose and gluten products, and focusing on whole foods and smoothies. It’s been a game-changer for me, and I’m passionate about sharing my story with others.” She is now a co-owner of ‘Health is Wealth’ situated in Rosehill mall opposite Woolworths with wholefoods, lactose and gluten free food/supplement options.

The evening ended off with a simple and quick everyday makeup tutorial by Kim Winterscale, a professional makeup artist with over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. “The key to effortless beauty is enhancing your natural features without looking too done-up,” she advised. “Start with a light hand and build up your coverage as needed. Blend, blend, blend! And don’t forget to highlight your best features.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

