CPF steps up for Nemato children

The Nemato community policing forum (CPF) organized a mini soccer tournament for three Port Alfred primary schools at Mamityi Gidana Stadium last Wednesday. Soccer and netball teams from Kuyasa Combined, Dambuza Primary and Mthyobo Primary participated. Kuyasa’s teams won both the soccer and the netball; Dambuza was rumnner-up in the netball competition and Mthyobo took second place in the mini soccer tournament. Nemato CPF chairperson Bukelwa Ntlokwanaq said the area has a high incidence of substance abuse among young people and they hoped to encourage children to engage in healthy activities that would help build their health and friendships. Providing positive alternatives, the CPF hopes, will help to counter negative influences. Guest speaker Warrant Officer Mxongo, Warrant Officer Rayi, Station Commander Colonel Mhlawule and Community Police Offical Sergeant Beja were also in attendance.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 15, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

