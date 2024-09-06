SUBSCRIBE
Talk of the Town Contributor

CPF steps up for Nemato children

The soccer and netball teams of Kuyasa Combined School, which both won their sections of the mini tournament. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Nemato community policing forum (CPF) organized a mini soccer tournament for three Port Alfred primary schools at Mamityi Gidana Stadium last Wednesday. Soccer and netball teams from Kuyasa Combined, Dambuza Primary and Mthyobo Primary participated. Kuyasa’s teams won both the soccer and the netball; Dambuza was rumnner-up in the netball competition and Mthyobo took second place in the mini soccer tournament. Nemato CPF chairperson Bukelwa Ntlokwanaq said the area has a high incidence of substance abuse among young people and they hoped to encourage children to engage in healthy activities that would help build their health and friendships. Providing positive alternatives, the CPF hopes, will help to counter negative influences. Guest speaker Warrant Officer Mxongo, Warrant Officer Rayi, Station Commander Colonel Mhlawule and Community Police Offical Sergeant Beja were also in attendance. 

 

GUARDIANS: CPF members speak to the children from three Nemato primary schools about the dangers of substance abuse after a mini sports tournament at Mamityi Gidana Stadium on Wednesday August 7. Picture: SUPPLLIED
  • This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 15, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

