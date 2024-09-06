Nolukhanyo youth pack mighty punch

Meet the young boxing prodigies of Nolukhanyo who made names for themselves in Makhanda on July 27, 2024. These tenacious athletes, ranging in age from 10 to 17, stepped into the squared circle for the first time. Their debut was nothing short of spectacular as they went toe-to-toe with the seasoned contenders from the Makhanda Boxing Organisation (MAKABO).

Their performance in Makhanda was a testament to their skill, determination, and the promise of a thrilling future in the sport of boxing. Sinothando “Nontombi” Maphaphu showcased her exceptional tenacity and skill in an electrifying three-round boxing match against a heavier and more formidable opponent from Makhanda. With unmatched speed and determination, she consistently outperformed her opponent, delivering swift and accurate combinations to both body and head, captivating the audiences, compelling every spectator in the arena to rise to their feet. Due to her exceptional performance, she is among the three fighters who have been selected for the Sarah Baartman District team, which will be competing in the provincial games, scheduled for later this year.

Some of the fighters who were dominant in their performances were Kuhle “Chiquita” Futha, Lungisa “Njusta” Mlisana, Thabang Veto and Lubabalo “Razor” Diko. They competed well in their different weight classes, displaying great reflexes and timing, beating their opponents “This is only the beginning of something great to come. Boxing is essential for discipline and fitness.It is what children are lacking today. They have too much spare time on their hands and sometimes they end up in trouble to the punch, bringing smiles to their coaches Siyabulela “Mfanomdala” Veto and

Malibongwe Tokwe. “We are training children using championship techniques because we want to produce world champions.

“We love the sport and for us this is not even effort — it’s our paradise,” Veto said. “This is only the beginning of something great to come. “Boxing is essential for discipline and fitness. “It is what children are lacking today. “They have too much spare time on their hands and sometimes they end up in trouble.

“That is where we come in. We keep them busy for their own good, to stay away from substance abuse and we are definitely instilling self respect and confidence. “Watch this space — something even bigger than you and me is on its way up,” Tokwe said. Nolukhanyo, as a community, is looking forward to see these young fighters competing in their backyard in a tournament scheduled to take place before the end of September.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 1, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

