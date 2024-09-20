Arts festivals unite to ignite South Africa’s creative industries

A landmark partnership between South Africa’s premier arts festivals, and its only dedicated music mobility fund, has been announced with the goal of empowering artists and stimulating better collaboration in the creative industry.

The Festival Enterprise Catalyst (FEC) project, a joint initiative by the National Arts Festival, Nasionale Afrikaanse Teater-inisiatief (NATi), Concerts SA, Woordfees, Aardklop, Suidooster Fees, KKNK and the Tribuo Fund, with support from the Jobs Fund, will invest R20 million over two years to create, present, support and tour works across the country and through the Festival network and build the capacity of creative enterprises. The project has been created with a R10 million commitment from the Jobs Fund and an additional R10 million from the partners.

By fostering collaboration, the FEC will create a sustainable circuit for artists, and stimulate job creation within the creative sector. By investing in new work and supporting existing productions, the project seeks to provide artists, technicians, and creatives with consistent income opportunities and stimulate further exposure by working collectively to bring international producers to South Africa Festivals.

“This is an important moment for the arts industry,” said National Arts Festival CEO, Monica Newton, “By working together, we can create a more vibrant and sustainable ecosystem that benefits artists and audiences alike.”

Lesego Mafora, Head of CSI at SAMRO, said that their work, which was underpinned by extensive research, had proven that providing consistent, sustainable work directly benefited the industry.

Lionel Kunene, Senior Technical Advisor at the Jobs Fund, said that this was new territory for the Jobs Fund, “While we don’t usually partner in this sector, we can already see that there is real impact potential in the Cultural and Creative Industries and that investing in this project will bring a level of sustainability to creative workers.”

The FEC will support works in all disciplines and languages, ensuring a diverse range of creative expressions. Andre le Roux, speaking on behalf of the Concerts SA project, highlighted the importance of the creative sector for night time economies noting that, “across the world, places with vibrant cultural scenes are places that people want to live in and visit, so the value of this initiative is not only for creatives but also for the broader economy.”

Key features of the FEC project include:

Co-production funding: Financial support to tour works across multiple festivals.

Collaboration: Partnerships between leading South African festivals.

Artist empowerment: Increased opportunities for sustainable income generation and exposure.

Training and support: supporting creative enterprises to make the most of the opportunities presented by the project.

Job creation: Stimulating economic growth in the creative industries and contributing to a more efficient eco-system.

Artists will continue to apply for Festival programming through the various festival and Concerts SA open calls but productions that are viable for co-presentation will be presented into the partnership’s curatorial body for co-funding consideration. Shows that are selected through the programme will then be staged at multiple Festivals.

More information on the project will be available on the social media platforms of the partners soon.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 12, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



