Ndlambe firefighters home from Canada

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) was the scene of celebration and success on 3 September as South Africa’s wildland firefighters from the Working on Fire-Kishugu Joint Venture (WOF-Kishugu JV) returned home. After weeks of battling Canada’s devastating wildfires in Alberta Province, 216 firefighters and management personnel, including two Ndlambe Fire Services members, touched down for a warm welcome from family, dignitaries, and WOF-Kishugu JV management.

Mthombeni Kulani and Masixole Tyabazayo, both from Ndlambe, were part of the Mzanzi1 Hotshots team deployed to Canada. Selected for their dedication, discipline, and ability to pass a rigorous fitness test, the two firefighters proved their spirit on the front lines of one of Canada’s worst fire seasons in history.

Speaking about their experience, Kulani emphasized the commitment required in their line of work. “This department needs someone who is fully dedicated and willing to give their all,” he said, reflecting on the physical and mental demands of fighting wildfires.

Tyabazayo added, “Dealing with fire is dangerous. You must always use what you were taught and stay disciplined.” Both firefighters acknowledged that the Canadians took safety very seriously, which they said was crucial in managing the unpredictable and extreme conditions they faced. “You can lose your life in an instant with fires that big,” said Tyabazayo.

For the Ndlambe pair, the deployment was not just about the battle against the flames but also about learning and growth. The firefighters expressed gratitude for the opportunity to network with colleagues from other provinces and share knowledge. “We learned a lot from each other,” Kulani noted, adding that they were able to exchange techniques and insights with firefighters from across Canada.

Despite the dangers, the two firefighters found time to appreciate Canada’s beauty, though the heat and long daylight hours posed challenges. “It was strange that the sun was still out at 10pm,” they recalled, admitting that it made sleep difficult.

Their supervisor, Mzimkhulu “Chopper” Mdladlaba, praised their efforts and achievements. “I’m proud that some of our own were selected for this international mission. It shows that what we are doing here is right, and it’s rewarding to see the results of our work.” Mdladlaba’s pride in his team was evident, as he reflected on how their success also boosted the morale of the department back home.

In a statement, WOF-Kishugu JV said the deployment to Canada was testament to the strength, skill, and bravery of South Africa’s firefighters, who continued to make their country proud on the global stage.

“With the experience and lessons learned in Canada, the team returns stronger and better equipped to tackle future challenges.”

For the Ndlambe community, the return of their local heroes marks a moment of pride.

South Africa’s wildland firefighters play a crucial role in protecting both people and ecosystems from the threat of bushfires, veld fires, and wildfires, particularly in high-risk areas like the Western Cape. These highly trained teams face extsasons when wildfires are most frequent.

Programmes like Working on Fire equip firefighters with specialised skills in fire suppression and prevention, including the use of controlled burns and firebreaks. As climate change exacerbates the frequency and severity of wildfires, these firefighters are increasingly vital. Their expertise is recognised internationally, with teams even assisting in large-scale fire operations abroad, as seen in recent deployments to countries like Canada.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 19, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursday.

