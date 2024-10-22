Rainy weather road report from DOT

Department of Transport spokersperson Unathi Binqose posted the following at 1pm on Tuesday October 22:

The adverse weather conditions continue to wreak havoc affecting the flow of traffic in some roads, especially rural roads across the province.

Rockfalls have been reported in areas such Makhanda on the R350 road between Makhanda and Bedford.

Department of Transport teams are currently working on the R335, Addo Road which has been flooded.

Rural roads remain among the worst affected, while high laying areas and mountain passes also pose a threat of more rockfalls and possible mudslides as the soil is very saturated.

