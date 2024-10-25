Ndlambe, Border take honours

The high-profile U21 rugby hosted in Klipfontein last Saturday was by most accounts an all-round win for Ndlambe, with local sporting bodies, business, tourism and local community leaders hailing it as a step in the right direction. In the curtain-raiser at Harmony Park, the Ndlambe Rugby Federation side took down the highly rated academy U21s from Mdantsane, Xhanti Msauli Foundation Hurricanes 27-12. In the main match, the SARU Shield Fixture, Border U21s beat EP 34-24.

The event was hosted by the Ndlambe U21 Rugby Federation, which comprises four teams: Kowie United, Ndlambe Tigers, Klipfontein United and Trying Stars. Klipfontein United secretary Halgard Fischat said the groundbreaking initiative was proof that a small community like Klipfontein can host a big event.

“We are very happy with how it went,” said the community leader. “It gave our local players the necessary exposure to provincial-level rugby. The curtainraiser gave them the opportunity to showcase the talent we have within our municipality.”

The final score in the curtainraiser was 27-12. Try scorers were Heinrich Coltman, Sinokhole Klaas and Kly Marais. Conversions: Inga Gidane x 2 and John Hutchinson x1. Penalties: John Hutchinson x2.

Officials for Border and EPRU U21s were positive about the experience. Border head coach Lwazi Zangqa said, “I like what the unions are doing – taking rugby to different parts of the country. It’s special to play at a venue like this [Harmony Park, Klipfontein], where they have a love for the game.

“The players do like to play in big stadiums, with top-notch facilities, but they also understand why it’s important to play in a small corner of the province.

“We knew that EPRU supporters would outnumber ours because we were playing away, but it was a great vibe and there were no issues.”

Deon Jordaan, team manager for the EP U21s, said, “We know it’s not easy for smaller teams to come to Gqeberha, so we felt it was important to bring the provincial teams to them. The vibe was friendly and people here were hungry for this kind of close contact with provincial-level rugby. The local organising committee did a sterling job of hosting us and accommodating our requirements.

“The facilities may not have been up to standard; but rugby is played in all conditions, all over South Africa, and so it was no problem for us to serve EPRU in Klipfontein.”

EP Rugby Union acting president George Malgas, speaking to Talk of the Town from the sidelines during the first half, said winning the game would be important to them, but as important was to bring rugby to the people of the rural areas.

“Rugby is alive and well here. People are hungry for quality provincial rugby and it’s seldom we get an opportunity to bring the team down this way. But from what we’ve seen here today, it’s clear that we need to make a commitment to have a provincial team come and play in this area at least once a year.

“If people in the metro see what’s happening in the rural areas they will understand where the passion comes from. There’s so much passion for the game here.”

Sarah Baartman mayor Deon de Vos, speaking to Talk of the Town from his vantage point at the 22m line, was earlier in Bathurst, handing over a set of kit to the recently formed over-30s soccer team, Different Pursuers. He spoke about the power of sport to help keep communities safe.

“You know sportspeople – the youth – they don’t ask for much: some kit, a soccer ball or a netball,” De Vos said. “If you support a netball team and their support team, that’s 17 young people you’re helping to stay healthy and focused on something positive. A soccer team it’s even more youth involved.

“My office can only contribute so much though and I wish more businesses could see the link between the well-being of the communities they serve and the sustainability of their operations.”

Justin Wilmot, chairperson of Kenton & Bushmans Chamber of Business and Tourism, said this was the kind of event that had the power to attract visitors to the region, boosting local tourism and positioning small towns as key players in the broader sports and hospitality landscape.

“For the area, hosting the recent U21 EP vs Border rugby match at Harmony Park, Klipfontein was a privilege,” Wilmot said. “We were honoured by the presence of dignitaries, including the executive mayor of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality. High-profile sporting events like this have the power to attract visitors to our region, boosting local tourism and positioning small towns like ours as key players in the broader sports and hospitality landscape. It’s wonderful that the bigger sporting bodies are supporting small areas. It gives us a bit of a boost and helps put us on the map and It’s important to our economy.”

However, Wilmot said that asset needed to be nurtured.

“We have a number of sporting facilities in Ndlambe but they need to be maintained so we can host this type of event more often.”

Fischat was positive about the initiative.

“It was a hard-fought administrative process to persuade EPRU to take the risk of hosting a match here. So we really appreciate the buy-in from EP Rugby and Ndlambe Municipality, and we understand the unions were impressed.”

But, he said, “Why is there not investment in small towns when it comes to sport? The talent is definitely out there, and our team’s awesome result proved that. EPRU definitely needs to spread its wings and not only work in the metros.

“Both government and businesses need to come to the party to make this work,” Fischat said.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 10, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

