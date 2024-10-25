Strategies for matric result success

SALLY L’ANGE

Good morning to all you beautiful people who share a passion for education and particularly to the Maths and Science professionals and students here today.

My name is Sally L’Ange and I am teaching Mathematics at Port Alfred High School in the Sarah Baartman district.

I have been asked to share my thoughts and strategies around best practice in the classroom and how best to support the class of 2024 as they move towards the final exams after 12 years of education.

I stand here before you aware that I stand amongst giants and many esteemed colleagues.

I know I do not have the all the answers.

I know that at the end of last year after nearly 40 years in the profession, one of my strongest students got 30% at the end of the year. Academics was just not important enough at the time for them, despite every opportunity at hand.

As I tell my students, I would not see a dentist with a 30% or less in their field and I doubt that they would allow someone near their hair if that person only got 30% of styles right. And I know that 30% for Maths does not let you into many fields at university and does not ensure a bachelor pass in matric.

I know that education is only possible when:

Firstly – both student and teachers are doing their part in the education process.

And secondly – the student is able to think through the problems set in the final exams and solve them with accuracy.

I also know that you will not stop a student who is passionate about their work and who loves the subject you are teaching. And you will not stop a teacher who is passionate about their work and cares for their students.

At times it feels like I spend more of my energy on encouraging self-growth and development, than in teaching concepts. A psychology degree would be useful in this job.

Problem solving

Education is lip service if students do learn to think and develop problem solving techniques. Exposure to answers only will not help with Level 3 and 4.

So – how do we produce good results as teachers.

I tell my students on the first day that I meet them, that if I have taught them to think differently in the time we spend together, then I will have done my job well and they will have the tools that they need to succeed.

It really all starts with what I strive for, which is:

I want my students to be passionate about my subject and start by coming to the Maths class every day.

I want my students to catch the wave of new ideas and be able to respond to them with an open mind and enthusiasm.

I want them to experience joy in problem solving and to respond with logic to problems, at every level.

I want them to get that high from getting the answer right and hence build knowledge and skills easily because they understand concepts and see the poetry of ideas.

I want them to respond to new problems instinctively, and not be limited to a set of rules.

I want them to see solutions and have their own ideas just by reading the question. To see a variety of options.

I want them to own their part in their own development and allow me to work alongside them.

I want them to be Maths fit to the point of accuracy and efficiency.

I want my students to get used to achieving and operating at a high level.

And, I want their interest to grow with their skills so that they can be independent thinkers, life long learners and be able to steer their own ships.

Basic logic

I believe that basic logic is the key. If a student understands a concept the weight of the study is immediately reduced.

The challenges in educations are many – the biggest being the temptation to shy away from hard work – both students and teachers.

Here are some ideas to grow student potential.

Firstly, work with the clay you have been given. Meet students where they are at emotionally and academically. Catch students doing something right. Feed the positive and laugh together. Be thorough and creative in the classroom. Expose students to all levels of questions from knowledge and basic operations right through to problem solving. Use many resources and ensure exam practice. Lead them to play with ideas and explore different approaches to a problem. Be available, daily. Give the students a vision for their own future.

Opening doors

In a small town like Port Alfred where we work, it is easy for students not to see a life beyond the town. Some have never been outside the Eastern Cape, and some have never been out of the town. Help them see that education is the all-time leveller of the playing fields and that they have the same opportunities as any other student around the country from any other town, city or school. In fact, around the world – a good Matric opens doors.

Keep telling the students that a level 7 is a level 7 no matter where they come from and no matter what their background is. Share opportunities in further education. Ask students what they are passionate about. Highlight role models, there are so many from the Eastern Cape. Help students to explore their own potential through understanding and discipline. Develop relationships of trust. Laugh with them, cry with them and celebrate with them. Avoid the negatives and negative people. It is too easy to be drawn down. Encourage students to stay healthy, safe and positive. And if necessary show them what that looks like. Set standards and hold students accountable for their role when necessary. Teach from basic knowledge.

Have fun

And as I started, teach students to think out of the box. Build the house of competency by using:

logic as the foundation

build with knowledge and skills.

seal the roof with academic fitness,

all the while painting the walls in a variety of colours and have fun.

I am a realist. I believe that destiny is what you make.

Maths and Science teachers are always up against the extra challenge of the rigour in these subjects Work alongside other teachers who are experiencing similar challengers. We do not live in a vacuum. Shared laughs and ideas go along way keeping the fire warm. Get parent support. Remember it takes a village to bring up a child. Acknowledge your own strengths and weaknesses, ask for advice and help. The real picture is always easier to address. Use the subject advisor Mr. Gobane, you’re the best. Listen to feedback and be prepared to grow and do things differently every year. Look after your own health and your family. Your well-being ensures that you can work at your best in this challenging and rewarding profession. Do not focus on the weaknesses – see the wood through the trees.

Hold your head high

You can and are making a difference.

So to end:

To the students here today, know that what you have been given enough to succeed with your Matric.

It is now time to put your heads down to ensure that you are thoroughly prepared for each exam. Be selfish with your study time and ask for help where it is needed.

We are at that exiting time of your school life when you move out of the classroom and into your future.

Go into each exam with your head held high and with an open mind and heart.

So many people have contributing to you getting here today. So many who are wishing you well and want the best for you and for your future.

You are the class of 24. Look around you. Staff, officials, parents, peers and fellow students, we are all in this together.

Take up your place in this beautiful country and in turn lift up the lives of all who live here.

I thank you.

Sally L’Ange, who teaches maths at Port Alfred High School, gave this address to matrics, teachers and education officials during the Last Push and UWC-LGSETA Schools Project launch at Titi Jonas community hall on October 4, 2024. This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 10, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

