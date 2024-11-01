Alicedale clinch women’s league

At this time of the year, Alicedale is on average at least two degrees hotter than Makhanda.

So maybe it was fitting that Alicedale United put the heat on a gallant Rhodes University XV in the Sarah Baartman Rugby Women’s League final at Prospect Field on Saturday October 12 to run out 31-15 winners.

But as supporters clung to scraps of shade far from the sidelines, what they witnessed happening on the field of play was far from a one-sided battle.

The phenomenal Bridgette Coetzee scored four tries and successfully converted three for Alicedale. Coetzee and Ntombozuko Kondile (one try) were key playmakers in their team’s victory over the less experienced Rhodes outfit. Coetzee landed a well-deserved double after being crowned player of the match and player of the season.

Another feather in the cap for Alicedale United was Danwyn Jewell being named coach of the year. The club received further recognition by being named team of the year.

Alicedale United’s victory in the league final win was by no means a foregone conclusion and it became clear early on that the searing heat would take its toll on all the players.

Captain Ntomboxolo Kondile said the match was certainly a tough encounter.

“I’m proud of my team – all the players – our coach, and our supporters – thanks very much for the support,” Kondile said.

“The match was a little tense for me, especially with some of our players returning from injury,” coach Danwyn Jewell said. “Rhodes scored the first try and that put us on the back foot. We were under pressure and we had to dig deep.

“But after we scored our first try, the players picked up the intensity. We managed to breach their defence, putting in kicks behind them.

“They put us under pressure at the breakdowns, slowing down our ball retention. I had to make two technical substitution bringing on my Eastern Province prop, Sinazo Halom, to stabilise the scrum because we were also a bit under pressure at scrum time. When she came on, we started to dominate the scrums.

“I also had to bring on one of my flanks, who is a strong ball carrier. From there on, it gave Bridget [Coetzee] the platform to do what she does best. She scored four brilliant tries. She was amazing. She’s done it throughout the season for us as well.”

Thanks to the supporters

Jewell had high praise for Rhodes and commended them on their performance .

“They made us dig deep. But after the second half started, we just kept the ball and ran at them. “We kept the ball away from their bigger forwards as much as we could. Some of their big runners had managed to breach our line of defence as well. But once we kept that intact, we started to play the kind of rugby we’re used to playing.

“I really want to congratulate the players – not just for that game but the whole season – we’ve come a long way. And a special thank you to the supporters. Family members, friends – they were our 16th player so we want to congratulate them as well,” Jewell said.

Rhodes University captain Sinehlombe Magqaza said she was very proud of her team.

“I think we played fairly well. We gave the other team such a challenge. I’m so proud of our team: we’ve come so far – it’s the first time we’ve been in a final. We put our best foot forward, we put our bodies on the line, and we can be proud.

Rhodes coach Alton Jeggels said:“We have a team that has six people in it who are playing rugby for the first time and so it’s quite an achievement that they played in a final.

“My players gave it their all in that heat and I think they gave Alicedale United their toughest game of the season. We had a chance to cause an upset: I believe our inexperience cost us against a well settled combination.

“But I can’t stress enough how proud I am of them – how they have grown in the time that I’ve coached them,” said Jeggels.

Rhodes will bid a sad farewell to scrumhalf, Anam Nqweniso, when she completes her studies this year making her unavailable from next season.

“She always gives 120% whenever she’s on the field,” Jeggels said.

Other standout players in last weekend’s final were prop Onamandla Mganu, hooker Sino Solomon and team captain and wing, Magqaza.

“She always tries her best,” Jeggels said.

“We’ll continue to grow the game at Rhodes,” he said. “With more support from the institution, we’ll be able to put more into developing our players and attract more rugby players to the campus.”

South Eastern District Rugby Union (Sedru) chairperson Deon Hilpert said the controlling body for the sport in the region was very excited with growth of the game in the district and the high quality of rugby on display.

“Alicedale United have been posting huge scores all season, and so we were very excited to see how close a contest Saturday’s match was,” Hilpert said.

Currently there are three teams playing in the area – Alicedale United, Rhodes University and Old Collegians. The latter only got up and running late in the season.

Hilpert said moves were afoot to start a women’s rugby team in Ndlambe, with the possiblility of players from Alexandria who are a strong unit being used as a platform.

“There’s no doubt Ndlambe has the talent. We just need more senior people to commit to a club. “Ideally it would be an independent women’s club, run by the women themselves,” he said.

Makhanda side, Lily White, are also working on trying to start a women’s team.

“Women’s rugby needs to be given a higher profile and, as Sedru, we are doing our utmost to get more women into the game, so we can strengthen the teams. Two or three more teams would mean we have enough teams to start a local league,” Hilpert said.

As winners of the Sarah Baartman Women’s Rugby League, Alicedale United will play against Nelson Mandela Metro winner, Motherwell, for the overall Eastern Province title in Gqeberha on Saturday.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 17, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

