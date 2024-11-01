Quiz puts new drive in Albany car club

PIET MARAIS

The Albany Vintage and Classic Car Club (AVCMC) in Port Alfred held its much-anticipated Family Quiz Drive on Sunday, which was not only open to vintage and classic cars, but to the whole community interested in a day of fun and exploring their areas, roads and landmarks.

The event, which saw 13 vehicles participate despite a dire weather forecast, was a resounding success.

Dean Wallace, Chairperson of AVCMC, expressed his delight at the club’s revival over the past few years. “It is pleasing to see the way that our club and the classic car fraternity have sprung to life. Earlier this year, we held our first-ever quiz fun run open to the public. It proved so popular that we repeated it this weekend and intend to make it an annual event,” he said.

It proved to be a Sunday drive with a difference, featuring a variety of classic cars, with club member Dennis Cowley’s bright yellow MG standing out as a star participant.

Horst Keil, a committee member, noted the positive feedback from participants and the overwhelming support from local businesses, which provided generous vouchers and gifts for all teams.

“We had hoped for more participants, but we think the dire weather forecast put people off. A lot of the club’s classic cars are convertibles, so owners were reluctant to participate,” said Keil.

This reporter had the opportunity to learn first-hand how a Fun Drive Quiz works. And what a great opportunity it was. That was quite clear on meeting the club members couple of Mike Soroczynski (driver) and his wife and navigator, Sue.

So how does a Fun Drive Quiz work? The purpose of the Drive is for participants to complete a quiz based on clues scattered at predetermined points on a mapped route.

Sunday’s route started at the Albany Vintage and Classic Car Club house at 91 Alfred Road, Hawkins Road Industrial Park, Port Alfred, at 10am and ended with lunch at 12 noon at the Goat Shed close to Kenton-on-Sea. You receive a set of instructions with the map, set your odometer, drive a distance, look out for a landmark, and answer the question or clue at each point. For example, at 1,1 kilometres, look right, and name the bird on the top right-hand side of the sign? Answer: Oyster Catcher.

“We have started planning a year in advance and our mission is to hold a monthly official club gathering. We focus on activities that promote interest in the classic car fraternity or participate in charity functions in our communities,” said Wallace.

“In addition to official meet-ups, the club has an active social media where other happenings of interest are advertised, and members can coordinate their presence. These platforms are also used to share ideas for sourcing parts and advertising cars available for sale,” said Wallace.

Sunday’s first prize winners, Andrew, Judy, and Jordan Elliott won two nights at the luxurious May Lodge in Hogsback. The second prize, an hour in an Airbus A320 flight simulator sponsored by 43 Air School, went to the team “Lost but not Least,” comprising Mike and Debbie Rees and Kobus Munro.

“Our next official occasion is a social day with residents of Damant Lodge, where they will be driven around the village by our members in their classic cars. This will be followed by a tea hosted by the club, giving them the opportunity to view a selection of our cars in the museum,” said Wallace.

The AVCC management maintains an active social media presence to coordinate events and spread information. They are in gear for exploring and sharing.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 24, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

