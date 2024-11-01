Alexandria community comes together to raise cancer awareness

On Wednesday, October 16, the Alexandria community came together for a cancer awareness walk, showcasing local support and education for those affected by cancer.

The event kicked off at Lunchbox at 10am, with participants embarking on a fun walk down Main Street, walking past the pink-wrapped trees. Upon arrival at Kwanonqubela Community Hall, an energetic aerobics session led by Warrant Officer Thandi Gwebu from the Zone 3 Women’s Network got everyone moving.

By 11:30am, the programme started, featuring inspiring speakers ready to share their knowledge and personal experiences. Sergeant Vunyelwa Titi, a breast cancer survivor, offered a heartfelt testimony of her personal journey, serving as a beacon of hope for those struggling. A dedicated registered nurse from the Department of Health, Makabongwe Bhidi, provided essential education on breast cancer, emphasising the importance of routine testing and early detection.

The event aimed to achieve a three very important things:

Offer support for those living with cancer. Encourage prioritisation of cancer testing. Empower individuals affected by cancer to know that they are not alone.

Titi said, “I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support I received from colleagues, friends, and the entire Alexandria community. This event not only sent a message of hope and solidarity to those affected by cancer, but also encouraged those who haven’t yet been screened. Even now, as I speak, people are reaching out for advice on how to talk to loved ones about testing. I am also honoured to be invited to speak at a funeral this Saturday to raise awareness about this silent killer.

“Ultimately, I am happy because the message of support and the importance of early detection is reaching our community.”The programme featured a lineup of local figures who contributed their passion and knowledge to the cause. Constable Nokuthula Klaasen served as the programme director, Boniswa Makasi, District CPF Chairperson, opened with a prayer, and Ndlambe councilor Randy Nyumka of Ward 1 Alexandria delivered the welcoming remarks.

Additional speakers included representatives from Palcare, the South African Police Service’s district Men for Change initiative, Junior Management Corps (JMC), and spiritual crime prevention forum. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Alexandria Station Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Nomhle Mbunge and a closing prayer offered by local pastor Reverend Thanduxolo Mountain.

The Alexandria cancer awareness walk was a testament to the strength and support that can be found within a community.

“By coming together, raising awareness, and encouraging early detection, the Alexandria community is making strides in the fight against cancer,” said Titi.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 24, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

