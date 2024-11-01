Golfers help NSRI fund new rescue base

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) annual golf day in Port Alfred has once again proven to be a resounding success, with a record number of players and a substantial amount raised for a new rescue base in Kenton.

This year’s event saw 188 golfers tee off throughout the day, exceeding previous participation numbers. The fundraising efforts are expected to yield around R100 000, with some pledged amounts still being collected.

An auction featuring high-valued sponsored prizes added a significant R41,000 to the total. The impressive haul brings the NSRI closer to realizing its vision of a bespoke, permanent satellite rescue base in Kenton.

Currently, the rescue craft “Spirit of Rotary” is housed in a converted shipping container on Kenton’s middle beach. The new base will provide a dedicated, purpose-built facility to support the NSRI’s lifesaving efforts.

Chris Pike, NSRI Port Alfred Station Commander, expressed gratitude to the supporters: “We’re blown away by the year-on-year increase in support. Our station relies on individuals and businesses, and we’re truly thankful for each sponsor and golfer who believes in our mission.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 17, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

