SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Try "researchers"
Sports
Sibulele Mtongana

Golfers help NSRI fund new rescue base

GOLFING: Dave Painting Tees off at NSRI golf day. Pictures: SIBONGISENI MAPHUMULO

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) annual golf day in Port Alfred has once again proven to be a resounding success, with a record number of players and a substantial amount raised for a new rescue base in Kenton. 

This year’s event saw 188 golfers tee off throughout the day, exceeding previous participation numbers. The fundraising efforts are expected to yield around R100 000, with some pledged amounts still being collected. 

An auction featuring high-valued sponsored prizes added a significant R41,000 to the total. The impressive haul brings the NSRI closer to realizing its vision of a bespoke, permanent satellite rescue base in Kenton. 

Currently, the rescue craft “Spirit of Rotary” is housed in a converted shipping container on Kenton’s middle beach. The new base will provide a dedicated, purpose-built facility to support the NSRI’s lifesaving efforts. 

Chris Pike, NSRI Port Alfred Station Commander, expressed gratitude to the supporters: “We’re blown away by the year-on-year increase in support. Our station relies on individuals and businesses, and we’re truly thankful for each sponsor and golfer who believes in our mission.” 

BREAKING: Dean Burger taking a bit of time out while he watches others play.
GETTING READY: Peter Longhurst getting ready to start off
MAKING WAY: Leonard Whitehead walking to his next green
FOCUSED: Heinrich Barnard focusing on his stance.
WAVING: Michelle Walsh in the groove.
  • This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 17, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.
Previous article
Exciting month for comet observers
Next article
SIU probe into Makana welcomed

Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

MORE STORIES

Bhongweni win soccer fest final

Athletes turn out in large numbers for Pineapple Run