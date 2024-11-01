PA Boxing academy punches above its weight

Fans were treated to a day of spectacular junior boxing match-ups to celebrate the third anniversary of Masibambisane Boxing Academy at Nemato’s Jauka Hall on Saturday.

The boxing academy run by well-known personality of the sport, Monwabisi Hans, has overcome serious challenges in an effort to revive the sport in the Port Alfred region. Hans coaches and manages more than 30 boxers in his makeshift backyard boxing gym in eNdlovini.

“I have been totally overwhelmed by the response to our celebrations,” an excited Hans said at Jauka on Saturday. “We had more than 80 boxers register for this exhibition from afar-afield as East London, Kenton-on-Sea, Makhanda – and even Gqeberha.”

The packed hall heaved with excited fans applauding every bout on the overwhelmed schedule that continued late in to the night.

Among the V.i.P guests watching the excitement unfold from the stage, were former pro boxer and BSA provincial official, Rev Nceba Dladla, motivational speaker, Vuyisani Hans, and current BSA provincial manager, Siya Vabaza Booi.

Dladla, who is also an author of four books, took to the ring to deliver his keynote speech but not before performing some shadow boxing manoeuvres that gave hint of a successful amateur career.

Addressing the youth he said, “You are the architect of your own future …you can be whatever you want to be. In 1975 I started boxing and turned pro in 1985 – I fought 108 amateur fights and won a 105 of them,” he said to deafening pplause.

“I turned pro in 1985 – 1990 amassing 23 professional fights, and winning 10 by knockout. But by the time I wrote matric I was faced with two things … boxing and school. I decided to do both. I loved them both and stuck to my guns because I wanted to succeed.

“You must plan and make the right choices …. You must have goals … and you must be smart about achieving them. “

Certified Life coach Vuyisani Hans said the socio-economic challenges were huge in especially township areas, but we have to instil in the youth that they have the ability to make choices.

“I have emphasised in my message to the youth today the importance of making choices. How choices can change the direction of your life … and unfortunately it’s something we take for granted. To think one choice can destroy your life but, conversely, one choice can change your life for the better.

“Boxing encourages discipline … if they develop, it can play a huge role and gives them something to believe in and work towards. We live in a ‘microwaveable’ society of instant success … and social media can be a problem because much of what is portrayed there is not realistic.”

Academy chairman, Monwabisi Hans, said he was elated with the turnout and was beyond what he had expected.

“I am grateful to the community for supporting the event … they have announced that boxing is back in our region. eNdlovini township and others responded positively to our call – and a huge thanks to the fans.

Hans said the academy came about as a result of his frustration at seeing township youth fall prey to drugs and the crime scourge. “However I also wanted to ensure they attend school and adopt a disciplined approach to life … because boxing is all about discipline.”

Hans’ boxing group has seen a marked improvement in their results at school. Hans even supervises homework, checks results and attendance registers.

Hans said his project however would not have been possible without the day’s main sponsor, Hope Farm initiative, MPT Foods , Debonairs, Pick n Pay and Xman Tshisanyana.

“I would also like to thank Kekkel n Kraai, NEMATO Spar, Heritage Mall management, Buco, Royal St Andrews Hotel, Eighteen26 on Wharf, Wharf Fruit & Veg, Penny Farthing Restaurant and Astron Garage who have been always supported with our initiative over the years.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 24, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

