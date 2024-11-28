Pink Rescue Buoys save the day at Kelly’s

A teenager caught in a rip current at Kelly’s Beach in Port Alfred reached the shore safely thanks to her brother, a bystander and the NSRI Pink Buoys. This was one of multiple incidents along the coastline and inland during the pst few days.

National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Sunday November 24 at 12.56pm, NSRI Port Alfred responded to Kelly’s Beach following reports of a drowning in progress.

A teenager had been caught in rip currents while swimming with her brother and a friend.

“They are all local teenagers,” Lambinon said.

The girl’s friend went to her assistance while her brother collected an NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy on the beach.

“Armed with the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy he reached them in the mid surf break,” Lambinon said. “Using the buoy, he kept them both afloat.”

A local man working at a construction site at the beachfront then also entered the water with a second NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy.

“Between them they were all able to get out of the water safely,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon said the NSRI, lifeguards, police and the emergency services have attended to multiple rescue operations over the past weeks, “including, sadly, an increase in drowning accidents.”

The NSRI, lifeguards, police and the emergency services, are appealing to the public to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.

“Always have safety top of mind in and around coastal waters, on inland waters – rivers, lakes and dams, and your swimming pool at home should be [made safe],” Lambinon said.

Parents and carers should ensure children have responsible and sober adult supervision in and around water;

Refrain from swimming under the influence of alcohol;

Boaters, paddlers and sailors should download and always use the NSRI SafeTrx free smartphone application;

Boaters, paddlers and sailors should always have safety equipment at the ready while on your craft on the water.

Coastal hikers: be well prepared and always be cautious on hiking trails that can be deceptive in distance and difficult terrain. At high tide, coastal hiking trails can be obstructed.

Coastal shoreline anglers: be aware of the incoming high tide and never turn your back on the sea while fishing from the shoreline. Have safety top of mind.

The NSRI Pink Rescue Buoys had again stepped in, playing a critical role in aiding in bystander rescue operations, most recently at Kleinmond (in the Western Cape) and at Port Alfred (see above).

“To date, since the introduction of the NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy programme in 2017, to our knowledge, there have been 199 lives saved in successful bystander good Samaritan rescues, using NSRI Pink Rescue Buoys, on South African waters. No harm has come to any of the good Samaritans who used the pink buoys in these rescues,” Lambinon said.

“The NSRI commends the assistance of the emergency services, police, law enforcement, municipal authorities, associated lifesaving services and the joint operations cooperation between all services that contribute to preventing or attending to emergencies,” Lambinon said. The NSRI also commended the public at large for their assistance during unfolding emergency operations.

During recent weeks, in addition to the Kelly’s Beach incident, the NSRI has attended to incidents in Kleinmond (Western Cape), Gqeberha, Rocky Bay (KwaZulu-Natal), Llandudno, Knysna, Buffels Bay, Sedgefield, WIderness, Victoria Bay, Herolds Bay, Leentjiesklip, Richards Bay, Hermanus, Storms River, Plettenberg Bay, Durban.

Visit www.nsri.org.za for more information.

NSRI EMERGENCY: 087 094 9774

