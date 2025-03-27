Spring tide alert as holidays start

New moon spring tide peaks Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March 2025
NSRI EMERGENCY: 087 094 9774
As school holidays start, The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) urges holidaymakers and visitors to the coast to exercise caution as the upcoming new moon spring tide is set to peak on Saturday and Sunday, 29 and 30 March 2025.
This spring tide significantly impacts tidal conditions, especially around high tide in the late afternoon during the first few days of the school holidays.
This natural phenomenon occurs twice a month when the sun, moon, and Earth align, amplifying the gravitational pull on Earth’s oceans.
What to expect during a spring tide
1. Higher high tides: Water levels will rise significantly, reaching further up the shoreline.
2. Lower low tides: More of the seabed will be exposed as water levels dip below average.
3. Increased tidal range: The difference between high and low tide levels will be at its maximum.
Impacts and hazards of a new moon spring tide
Spring tides can result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets. This natural phenomenon presents potential dangers:
• Rip currents: stronger tidal flows intensify rip currents, posing a risk to swimmers.
• Coastal hiking hazards: some hiking trails near the coast may become inaccessible or hazardous during high tide in the afternoon.
• Fishing precautions: shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution, as higher waves may reach beyond usual safe zones.
To ensure your safety while enjoying coastal activities, the NSRI recommends the following precautions: Beach and Swimming Safety
• Swim at lifeguard-protected beaches: Go into the water between lifeguard flags to avoid rip currents.
• Be aware of rip currents. Rip currents can be particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides, which will occur in the late afternoon.
• Stay informed: Check daily weather forecasts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and consult tide timetables.
Coastal Activities
• Hiking: Plan your hikes carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide in the late afternoon.
• Fishing: Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water. When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment (for example, a red torpedo buoy https://shop.searescue.org.za/products/red-torpedo-buoy or a 5L plastic container with a rope attached) that can be thrown to someone in the water.
• Boating and paddling: Always wear life jackets, carry essential safety equipment, and keep your cell phone fully charged in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app https://www.nsri.org.za/water-safety/safetrx/ allows you to log your trip and call the NSRI for help quickly and easily.
General water safety
• Alcohol and water do not mix: Drinking alcohol before doing an activity in or near water puts your life at risk.
• Supervise children: Drowning is silent. Children should always be supervised by adults when in or near water.
Additional Precautions
• Time your activities: Be cautious during tide changes, especially when high tide recedes to low tide (in the late afternoon) for beach visitors and on the incoming tide (in the early afternoon) for rock anglers and hikers.
• Stay informed: Follow local safety alerts and warnings issued by authorities.
• Save the NSRI’s emergency number 087 094 9774 on your cell phone.
Enjoy coastal activities responsibly:
The effects of spring tides will last several days before and after Saturday March 29. By adhering to these safety measures, you will minimise risks and responsibly enjoy the ocean’s natural beauty. For further updates, visit www.nsri.org.za
