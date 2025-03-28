Raring to go for the annual Bathurst Agricultural Show

It’s the final countdown to the Bathurst Agricultural Show on Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 April and we spoke Aschlee Hurn, who has secured no fewer than 140 stallholders for the famous annual event. That includes both companies exhibiting their products, as well as traders selling their wares.

Natural produce hunters will be thrilled to hear that the Farmers Market section will this year be extended to include a special section called Something Natural.

“That’s going to have specialty dried fruit and nuts, a new locally made brand of salad dressing, honey, compost and Serena Gess’s Greenaways herbal products, among other things,” said Hurn.

The Farmers Market/ Something Natural section will be placed close to the showgrounds entrance.

Serial shoppers are in for a treat, says Hurn. “This year, everything’s a go!”

From clothing to woodwork, kids’ toys and educational games you can pretty much stock up on supplies and gifts for the next 365 days and beyond.

The industrial stands are one big playground for everyone from DIYers to farmers and tradespeople.

“This year we’ve got more than ever power tools on show, as well as materials handling equipment.”

Along with the big machinery – tractors and other farming equipment – there will also be trucks on display as well as cars and bakkies.

Food is always a treat at the Bathurst Show and this year, the ood court stretches right across into the BUCO beer garden.

“The central area will mostly be for snacks, coffees, ice creams and the substantial meals will be in the food vans just beyond.”

TOTT has written a lot about activities you can expect at the show, from showjumping to sheepdog displays and a vintage tractor parade. On Saturday afternoon around 2.30pm, don’t miss the Danny Wepener Memorial Lawnmower Race in the main arena.

Mike Webber of RentAll in Makhanda coordinates this popular annual event in which lawnmower jockeys pit their machines (and themselves) against each other. Eight lawnmower jockeys and their machines will be vying for victory – but there’s more to it than just revving your engine.

“We’re putting up some obstacles that they have to jump off their machines and complete on their way around the arena,” Webber said. ReMax, Len’s Auto Hyundai/Suzuki, Tyremart and Kowie Toyota will be preparing some fun and challenging surprises.

The 2025 Bathurst Agricultural Show is from Thursday 3 through Sunday 6 April. Thursday is the big discount day (pensioners and scholars R40, adults R80); Sunday is little-bit discount day (R60 for everyone); entry on Friday and Saturday is R100 (R70 for pensioners and scholars). There’s also a special weekend pass for loyal supporters that costs R250.

Talk of the Town will publish the full programme in next week’s edition, along with a map of the showgrounds.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 27, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

