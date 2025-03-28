Station Hill residents unite to clean up the streets

Saturdays in Station Hill will never be the same if its livewires have their way. Reigniting community pride, the hands-on strategy by a group of parents to improve the neighbourhood and engage young people got off to an impressive start last Friday, March 21.

That was South Africa’s annual Human Rights Day and, as one of the organisers Nicolette Daniels said, “It’s a basic human right to live in a clean and healthy environment.”

Illegal dumping is a menace in towns across the Eastern Cape and Port Alfred is no exception. The Station Hill initiative goes deeper than that though.

“We are trying to teach our [community’s] children that it’s not right or normal to be surrounded by rubbish, that it’s not right to have these illegal dumpsites in our area,” Daniels said. “We want to teach the leaders of tomorrow that cleanliness is next to godliness, and that it’s a basic human right to live in a clean environment.”

Supported by Ndlambe Municipality, who came with a bakkie to load rubbish-filled bags and take them to the dump, the “clean team” tackled illegal dumpsites in Station Hill’s Groenvlei and Nelson streets, as well as the park.

“Next week we’ll continue with the other areas – Ford Street and Smartietown.”

Community leader Michael Wessels said it wasn’t only about clearing rubbish.

“It’s about doing something constructive with the kids,” he said. “We will be doing this with the children every Saturday.”

The organisers thanked the sponsors of last weekend’s cleanup: Kowie Tobacco, local spaza shops, the community in town, Ndlambe Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso and municipal staff.

The team will continue on their mission on Saturday and any sponsorship in the form of cold drinks and snacks for the children who participate will be welcome.

“A lot of these children come from extremely poor homes,” Daniels said. “It is a real treat for them to get something like that.

“The enthusiasm of the kids gives us hope.”

If you’d like to participate, or contribute in any way, contact Michael Wessels at 073-627-7722.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 27, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

