Kenton’s wine festival raises the bar

LITHABO MATIWANA

The 5th annual Great Kenton Wine Festival proved to be a resounding success, attracting wine enthusiasts and locals alike to the picturesque town of Kenton. Held over the March long weekend, the festival showcased an impressive array of wines from local producers, paired in a relaxed atmosphere.

Trish Barwick and Steve Barwick summed up the sentiment, praising the festival’s laid-back vibe and exceptional wine selection. “The wine is amazing, and there’s such a variety to choose from,” they said. Reds emerged as the clear favourite among festival-goers.

Event organiser Rose Wright shared the inspiration behind the festival’s creation.

“Kenton is at its best in March, but it’s traditionally a quieter season for local businesses. We wanted to create a mini-season to showcase Kenton and boost the local economy.” Wright explained that the decision to host a wine festival was a natural fit, given the region’s wine production expertise.

With the 5th annual festival already wrapped up, Wright and her team are turning their attention to next year’s event. The Great Kenton Wine Festival team is encouraging local businesses, organisations, and charities to get involved and collaborate on fringe events and fundraisers.

While the 35 curated wine producers were the main act, the town comes alive with fringe events ranging from paired dinners to music events and art.

Local charities benef from various fundraisers held over the weekend. The Kenton Tourism and Business Chamber played a key role in promoting and supporting the event, including hosting a successful 80s party fundraiser.

As the Great Kenton Wine Festival continues to grow and evolve, the event has cemented its place as a highlight of Kenton- On- Sea’s annual calendar.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 27, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

